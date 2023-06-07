I grew up in houses big enough to carve out six bedrooms. My mom wanted her five children to each have their own bedroom. I liked having my own bedroom, my own domain. Although, learning to share a bedroom when in college was rocky.

My parents were generous with providing the space for our bedrooms and letting us choose the paint or wallpaper and the decor. We had beds, dressers, bookcases, and chairs in our rooms, eventually, desks as homework increased.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags