Say "Please" and "Thank You"
Getty Images

Years ago, my friend, Katherine, and I talked about writing a book on manners. We worked together at Continental Cablevision, the company that brought cable television to St. Paul. The first two years of a cable-build are relentlessly fast paced. Katherine and I were both managers with major work loads. We were in meetings together but we were not friends outside of work.

When I left Continental Cablevision to work at William Mitchell College of Law, Katherine invited me to lunch. As we ate in the restaurant at the Union Depot building, we learned about one another on a personal level. She gave me the book “Absalom, Absalom” by William Faulkner with a lovely inscription. We decided to meet for breakfast at Bread & Chocolate on Grand Avenue soon and became good lifelong friends.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags