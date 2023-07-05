I spent a few days recently with my great-nephew, Jace, who turns 5 in July. Two years ago, I taught him to play the card game Slap Jack. We have 12 chances to win a stack of cards because we slap on all the face cards — kings, queens and jacks.

Jace and I talk smack when we play Slap Jack. We act like we are card sharks having bet big money on winning. Before we start, we go through a hand-stretching routine and practice slapping fast, as though we are training for a marathon.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, lives in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags