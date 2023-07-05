I spent a few days recently with my great-nephew, Jace, who turns 5 in July. Two years ago, I taught him to play the card game Slap Jack. We have 12 chances to win a stack of cards because we slap on all the face cards — kings, queens and jacks.
Jace and I talk smack when we play Slap Jack. We act like we are card sharks having bet big money on winning. Before we start, we go through a hand-stretching routine and practice slapping fast, as though we are training for a marathon.
Jace has the reflexes of an athlete and I love him, so he often wins. When Jace does not slap fast enough to win the stack of cards, he moans and says, “Ah, come on!” We laugh a lot when we play this game.
When we played cards recently, Jace asked me if he was good at Slap Jack when he was “little.” As we chatted, I realized that turning 5 for Jace means he has a past. When Jace turned 3, he started saying he was “big,” resulting in his mom calling him her “big little boy” when she snuggled with him.
Now, that Jace is turning 5, he often says “When I was little . . . “ and it makes me smile every time. If you tease Jace about “when he was little,” he is prepared to stand his ground. Jace readily explains the differences in his life going from “little to big.”
When we are kids, life markers often are based on learning a new skill. Jace says that when he was little, he learned to play Slap Jack. But now that he is big, he is really good at Slap Jack and he can show other kids how to play the game. Jace has a long list of things he wants to do when he turns 5, all because he is no longer little.
Personal life markers are interesting to me. The passage of time is universal with many common markers for all of us. Yet, we each have personal life markers and transformational experiences unique to our life.
Slap Jack is one of Jace’s life markers. Game-wise, my life marker is Scrabble. Although, with my love of words, one could say that Scrabble plays a big role in my life. The game of choice for my family is Scrabble. Both of my parents were avid Scrabble players. As kids, my siblings and I learned to play Scrabble with dictionaries on our laps. We could look up words and hunt for words. Doing so is not part of the Scrabble rules, but it is a great way to learn to play Scrabble.
The life marker I am engaged with now is retirement. I will be retired for a year at the end of the summer. I relate to what Jace said about transitioning from “little to big.” I am “little” in learning how to be retired. I love being retired, yet I am learning how to be “big” in my retirement. I am trying different things, varying my schedule, and figuring out how I want to live as a retired person. I am going to keep listening to Jace for “little to big” advice.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, lives in Litchfield and thinks too much.