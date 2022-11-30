When I was a kid, my mom always made popcorn on the stove when we watched something special on television, like “The Wizard of Oz.” Sometimes, we had popcorn on Sunday evenings when we watched “The Wonderful World of Disney” or “Bonanza.”

I remember popcorn mixed with candy corn tied-up in paper napkins and popcorn balls at Halloween. Red and green popcorn balls were popular at Christmas. I also remember popcorn mixed with M&Ms tied-up in paper napkins for May Day baskets. Making May Day baskets, leaving them on doorsteps, ringing doorbells and running away was so much fun. Except, there was the May Day when I ran after a friend who led us both into a patch of nettles, whereupon, the fun was over as we ran to wash our stinging legs at my house.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

