When I was a kid, my mom always made popcorn on the stove when we watched something special on television, like “The Wizard of Oz.” Sometimes, we had popcorn on Sunday evenings when we watched “The Wonderful World of Disney” or “Bonanza.”
I remember popcorn mixed with candy corn tied-up in paper napkins and popcorn balls at Halloween. Red and green popcorn balls were popular at Christmas. I also remember popcorn mixed with M&Ms tied-up in paper napkins for May Day baskets. Making May Day baskets, leaving them on doorsteps, ringing doorbells and running away was so much fun. Except, there was the May Day when I ran after a friend who led us both into a patch of nettles, whereupon, the fun was over as we ran to wash our stinging legs at my house.
When I was older, my siblings and I talked Mom into buying Jiffy Pop. We were disappointed. It was exciting to watch the popcorn puff up in its tin foil bubble. Ever vigilant about safety, we deemed Jiffy Pop dangerous for kids to shake it back and forth on a burner. And, it did not make enough popcorn for a family of seven, plus the taste of the popcorn was not up to our standards.
I bought a metal popcorn maker from the hardware store in Darwin before I went away to college. The bottom part had a coiled heating element and a cord to plug in for electricity. The part that held the popcorn was deep with a black wooden handle on the side. The lid fit tightly and had a black wooden knob.
I do not think anyone in my dorm had a metal popcorn maker. Rather, they had the newer style plastic popcorn makers. However, I loved my metal popcorn maker because I could heat up canned food — soup, chicken a la king and corn beef hash. I also could make hot cocoa. Plastic popcorn makers could only make popcorn.
In the summers between my college years, I worked for Camp Friendship in Annandale. I learned how to make popcorn in long-handled rectangular popcorn makers made for using over campfires. And, I learned how to make popcorn on the stove with a metal popcorn maker with a red handle that you turned around and around so the mechanism inside kept the kernels moving and not burning. Both popcorn poppers were tricky and required practice to master the skill of making great popcorn for campers.
After college, I lived in St. Paul and discovered popcorn shops by following my nose to the creation of this hypnotic aroma. Other than at a few fairs or circuses and movies, I had not paid for popped popcorn often. However, I regularly joined the line to buy popcorn at lunch, munching on it as I walked the skyways. Eventually, I worked at Continental Cablevision with a daughter of the owner of the popcorn shop I frequented. Cami was generous and often gifted me a huge bag of popped popcorn.
In my early working years, I became a movie buff, eating movie theater popcorn most weekends. Movie theater popcorn is seductive as the aroma greets you before you are in the ticket line. I grew up sharing a bag of movie theater popcorn with a sibling. However, my friends insisted on their own bags of popcorn, so I experienced the joy of not sharing a bag of popcorn for the first time in my 20s!
Somewhere around this time, I received an air popcorn maker from a friend who was moving out of state and did not want to pack this rather large machine. It required no oil, resulting in popcorn that resembled styrofoam, both in appearance and taste. I gave the styrofoam maker to a friend who loved new kitchen machines and gadgets.
The first microwave popcorn was marketed in 1981 and required refrigeration. Another brand of microwave popcorn at the time was a frozen product. Eventually, microwave popcorn changed the landscape of popcorn. We now need to hunt for the old-fashioned bag of popcorn kernels amid the boxes of microwave popcorn that come in various sizes and flavors. Sometimes, I cannot find any bags of popcorn kernels!
I think microwave popcorn often smells better than it tastes. However, the Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn is good. My niece, Lexy, loves the cotton candy microwave popcorn. I usually am not a fan of sugar-laced popcorn, but I will eat Lexy’s cotton candy popcorn — mostly, because she made it.
I got rid of my microwave. I like to smell food cooking on the stove and in the oven. I make popcorn on my stove the old-fashioned way. Lexy and my nephew, Rylee, find my way of making popcorn to be worthy of their staying in the kitchen to watch the process.
One time, I bought Jiffy Pop to show Rylee and Lexy another way of making popcorn. However, the tin foil was so thin that a hot popcorn kernel flew out of the pan before any kernels popped and hit my nephew in the cheek! We tossed the whole kit and caboodle, pronouncing Jiffy Pop unsafe to use.
My favorite popcorn experience is eating popcorn with my grandma Nellie. Grandma was at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis receiving chemotherapy for leukemia. I stayed overnight, sharing her hospital bed. The smell of microwave popcorn wafted into Grandma’s room as a nurse brought us a bowl of popcorn. Grandma had a chemo sore on her mouth and did not have much of an appetite. However, the aroma of popcorn worked its magic. Grandma and I ate her last bowl of popcorn on earth together.
Popcorn is a grain belonging to the Poaceae family. It comes from a wild grass called teosinte. Popcorn kernels are one type of maize, Zea mays everta. It is the one corn kernel that pops. The moisture content in the kernel, which is harvested at 16% to 20% moisture, helps the popcorn to pop when heated. When the kernels are heated, the moisture turns to steam which builds up until the kernels pop, basically turning the kernels inside out.
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio grow most of the world’s popcorn. As a child in Indiana, a neighbor let us kids reap leftover popcorn ears after he was done harvesting. Our goal was to find enough ears to make a bag of popcorn like Mom bought at the store. The neighbor’s popcorn was delicious!
Fourteen billion quarts of popcorn are eaten by Americans annually. That means each man, woman and child in America eat approximately 43 quarts of popcorn every year. Without a doubt, I passed the marker for 43 quarts of popcorn annually months ago!
