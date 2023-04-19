My niece, Lexy, was on spring break in late March. On the last day of school, she called me as soon as she got home so we could firm up our plans for her to visit me. Lexy wanted to stay overnight for four nights. Staying four nights in a row has been Lexy’s goal for the past year. So far, she has not made it for the fourth night.
Usually, Lexy gets teary-eyed on the evening of the third night. She misses her family and her pets. She stays over the third night, reasoning that if she goes home, she then will miss me. Lexy’s perfect world would be all of her favorite people gathered together all the time.
Sometime during the fourth day, Lexy wrestles with being homesick and gives in to the inner pull to go home. If she is disappointed about not staying the fourth night, I remind her that when she was little, one or two nights was her limit to being away from home and now she routinely stays over three nights.
Three nights and four days is a long time to be away from home when you are 10. Truth be told, three nights and four days is a long time to be away from home when you are 69. I am a traveler and I am a homebody. I want to travel and I want to be home — sometimes at the same time.
I remember the angst of being homesick when I was a kid at Bible camp in Indiana for seven days. There were always a couple of kids who went home from camp earlier because they were homesick. The news of parents coming to pick up these campers early spread like wildfire. We all knew what it felt like to be homesick. I know a couple of adults who never went to camp as a child because they knew they would be too homesick.
Being homesick is our emotional response to missing home and family. We miss our routines and what we are familiar with. We miss people and things we are attached to. We miss people and things that make us feel comfortable. Even if we love to travel, once we are home, we make comments about how good it is to sleep in our own beds.
We also can experience wanderlust, a longing or impulse to wander and explore. The German word “fernweh” means “farsickness.” Farsickness means we are longing for unseen places. We want to experience someplace far from where we are, perhaps someplace with unfamiliar cultures or unforeseen challenges.
When I was a teenager, I experienced wanderlust and farsickness to such a degree that I felt like I was suffering physically, mentally, and emotionally. My spirit was suffering as my earnest desire to go and do and be an adult on one’s own kicked in. I lived in rural areas and longed for city life. When my family took road trips, I would have my dad wake me up if we were driving through a city at night. I loved seeing the city lights. I also loved the hubbub of all of the people. I wanted to be lost among the people.
Homesickness and farsickness are two sides of the same coin. Both deal with our sense of place. Our sense of place impacts our mental and emotional health because a solid sense of place helps provide our sense of connection. Recognizing and embracing the interconnectedness of humanity is at the core of being able to celebrate life in all its beauty and complexity.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.