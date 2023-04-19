My niece, Lexy, was on spring break in late March. On the last day of school, she called me as soon as she got home so we could firm up our plans for her to visit me. Lexy wanted to stay overnight for four nights. Staying four nights in a row has been Lexy’s goal for the past year. So far, she has not made it for the fourth night.

Usually, Lexy gets teary-eyed on the evening of the third night. She misses her family and her pets. She stays over the third night, reasoning that if she goes home, she then will miss me. Lexy’s perfect world would be all of her favorite people gathered together all the time.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

