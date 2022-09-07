My first fashion moment came at Kmart when I was shopping for fifth-grade school clothes in South Bend, Indiana. While my mother was busy finding clothes with my younger sisters, I went through the racks on my own.

My mom was big on choosing a color scheme when clothes shopping. Her goal was creating the most outfits possible. Perhaps my mom was the creator of capsule clothes collections.

Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

