Sundays are made for afternoon naps, especially given we started daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.
More and more, we read about people wanting to end the annual changing of our clocks on a national level. However, we have different opinions about whether we should live within daylight saving time or standard time.
Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington are all states that have passed legislation ending the time change and enacting permanent daylight saving time. Congress needs to approve the enactment of this legislation.
Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not implement daylight saving time. Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Marina Islands — all U.S. territories — also do not change to daylight saving time.
I am not in favor of changing our clocks every spring. I recognize that many people want us to shift permanently to daylight saving time. However, my body functions best on standard time. I tend to be an early riser and an early-to-bed person, although retirement has me often staying up past midnight.
Minnesota people know the value of sunshine, especially in the winter. This winter, I installed “daylight” bulbs in my lamps and light fixtures. I turn them on as soon as I get up. The daylight bulbs are fabulous. Every day, it looks and feels like sunshine streaming throughout my living space.
It was snowing recently when I curled up on the couch under an afghan a friend’s mother crocheted. I nestled down in the quiet after church and had a refreshing nap. Winter naps are curative for my body and soul.
I also love napping on a nice day outside on the deck or in the backyard. Outdoor naps come with birds singing, the scent of flowers, and either sunshine or shade. My “Indiana grandparents” — not biologically, but from being neighbors and attending the same church — often napped outside on their porch in a large hammock. They shared childhood stories about sleeping outside in hot weather along with their entire community before air-conditioning.
As a kid, I napped long after my two closest-in-age siblings quit napping and I am the oldest. I also could not understand why the other kindergarten students wanted to stay awake when we rolled out our rugs and lay on the floor for nap time. I figure the non-nappers in kindergarten grew up to be adults who do not nap. Some of these adult non-nappers are friends of mine. They claim they have tried to nap but they cannot do so. I feel sad for these non-nappers.
I love being a napper. Being a napper is a lifestyle, of sorts. I do not nap every day but I think napping crosses my mind daily. When I am busy, I find myself looking forward to napping on my next free day. Planning a nap is relaxing in itself. I have a propensity for gathering cozy items for naps — afghans, pillows, and aromatherapy scents. I am a smug napper, waking up refreshed and pleased with myself and life in general.
