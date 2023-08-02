Somehow, I did not realize Greta Gerwig was the director of “Barbie.” I do not always stay abreast of mainstream entertainment. I thought it was a kids’ movie. I figured I would watch it sometime with my niece, Lexy, who just turned 11. Neither Lexy nor I are big Barbie doll fans. Lexy prefers her Yorkie, Roman, and her hamster, Coconut, over any kind of doll. And, I prefer Midge, Barbie’s friend.
In the Sixties, my sister, Debi, received a Barbie doll for Christmas. And I received Midge. Mom routinely sewed Barbie doll clothes. She made fancy gowns and fur coats for Debi’s Barbie. Much to my delight, Mom sewed “working” clothes for my Midge — lots of skirts, pants, tops, jackets, and coats! Barbie, with her long blond hair, was a fancy party-going gal. Midge, with her brunette flip, blue eyes, and freckles, wore sensible clothes and went to work.
My preference for Midge over Barbie explains my not tracking Greta Gerwig’s role in creating the film. In addition to directing, she wrote the film with Noah Baumbach, who also is a film director. Greta Gerwig’s films are complicated explorations of her thoughts and beliefs — anything she is ruminating over, trying to clarify some insight into human behavior. Her films often are not entertainment, no fluff. Instead, viewers of her films need to work hard to understand the issues amid her quirky stories. It is not surprising that people have strong opinions about “Barbie.”
I started paying attention to the marketing of “Barbie” about a week before it opened in theaters. I was intrigued mainly by women dressing in pink and other Barbie outfits to attend the film in friendship clusters. The wild and crazy explosion of Barbie merchandise amazes me.
Reading the film’s press coverage and listening to people talk about the movie gave me pause to reconsider my relationship with Barbie and Midge. Barbie debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York City in 1959. Midge entered the world of Barbie in 1963.
I loved my Midge doll! Debi and I played with Barbie and Midge often. Eventually, two additional sisters joined us with their Barbie dolls. We had one Ken doll. Mom sewed clothes for Ken too. We did not like putting on Ken’s pants as it took some maneuvering to deal with his long straight muscular legs. Over time, my sisters each acquired more than one Barbie doll. I was content with my one Midge doll.
I wish I still had my Midge doll. In a moment of thinking I was too old to play Barbie dolls anymore, I let go of Midge to my younger sisters. Sadly, we lost track of Midge. No one remembers what happened to her. Mom could be wicked in her clean-a-thons; hence, we often lay missing items at her feet.
However, I own two collector Barbie dolls — Lucille Ball in her black and white checked suit for the Vitameatavegamin commercial and Iris Apfel, the 101 years old fashion icon, who wears black-round glasses with a brocade pantsuit she designed for Mattel, Inc. I want Barbies of Frida Kahlo, the artist, and Marilyn Monroe, the movie star. And, of course, I would weep with joy to acquire Midge once again!
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.