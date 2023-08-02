Somehow, I did not realize Greta Gerwig was the director of “Barbie.” I do not always stay abreast of mainstream entertainment. I thought it was a kids’ movie. I figured I would watch it sometime with my niece, Lexy, who just turned 11. Neither Lexy nor I are big Barbie doll fans. Lexy prefers her Yorkie, Roman, and her hamster, Coconut, over any kind of doll. And, I prefer Midge, Barbie’s friend.

In the Sixties, my sister, Debi, received a Barbie doll for Christmas. And I received Midge. Mom routinely sewed Barbie doll clothes. She made fancy gowns and fur coats for Debi’s Barbie. Much to my delight, Mom sewed “working” clothes for my Midge — lots of skirts, pants, tops, jackets, and coats! Barbie, with her long blond hair, was a fancy party-going gal. Midge, with her brunette flip, blue eyes, and freckles, wore sensible clothes and went to work.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags