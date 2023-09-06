At the grocery store yesterday, in the bread aisle, my eye was caught by a bright orange bag containing waffles. The St. Pierre Brioche Waffles bag reads “6 Brioche Waffles with butter” and “sweet waffles studded with pearl sugar.” The waffles are as cute as a waffle can be — thick, circle-shaped, about 4 inches across, and wrapped individually.
The St. Pierre Brioche Company’s website explains their commitment to brioche, including how to pronounce the word — “BREE — OSH.” St. Pierre’s wants to “add a touch of Paris to every meal, bringing the joy of French bakery to brioche lovers around the world.”
The company started in the United Kingdom and spread to Ireland, the United States and the Middle East. Their products include buns, croissants, bagels, loaves and baguettes. People are in love with French products, food and beyond.
St. Pierre’s brioche waffles taste like what you would expect based on the eggs and the butter added to the dough. Certainly, we can buy fresher brioche at bakeries in Minneapolis and St. Paul. But, I bought a bag of St. Pierre’s brioche waffles because I was knee-deep thinking about my waffle memories.
I have purchased frozen waffles a handful of times. The first time I made frozen waffles, I did them in the oven and did not let them stay in the oven until they were done. The waffles were ice cold in the center. My friend, Linda, also a scratch cook, asked for more eggs, bacon, mimosas and coffee; she did not ask for another waffle.
I do not always read directions. And I thought that frozen waffles would be cardboard whether frozen or heated. My biases fooled me but good! I did not know this until a child made me a frozen waffle the proper way. Humbly, I apologized to Linda, who responded that the frozen waffle met her expectations — cardboard. I suggested she have one of her grandchildren make her a frozen waffle for a better-tasting test.
I grew up with waffles for special breakfasts, brunches, and Sunday dinners on TV trays while watching the Disney World television show. My parents’ waffle maker was silver and heavy with a fabric-covered cord. On the top of the waffle maker was a temperature gauge. The waffle maker was kept in a white box with red lettering on it. I am pretty sure it was a Fostoria brand by McGraw Electrical Company.
The waffle maker came with two sets of plates (cooking surfaces); each set of plates had four plates, two for the top and two for the bottom. One set was for waffles with all the nooks and crannies. The other set had smooth surfaces for grilled cheese sandwiches. None of the plates were coated with a non-stick finish. Rather, the plates were seasoned over time, much like cast iron pans.
Mom mixed up the waffle batter, always from scratch. No pancake or waffle mix for Betty. After all, she made her maple syrup from scratch, hot and buttery. Mom always saved any leftover waffles or pancakes and made a bread pudding with raisins and cinnamon. We kids loved this bread pudding, so we always made sure we had leftovers.
Dad manned the waffle maker. It was necessary to have someone right by the waffle maker. Sometimes the first waffle stuck. Dad would remind Mom that we needed to eat waffles regularly so the plates stayed seasoned.
If Mom was “womaning” (as she called it) the waffle maker, she often burned a couple of waffles that we tore up for the birds in the orchard. Mom only used the waffle iron for grilled cheese sandwiches if the weather prevented us from heading outdoors. Each of us making our grilled cheese on the waffle maker lessened the monotony of the rain and added to the excitement of a winter storm.
Using the waffle maker meant everyone was in the kitchen. We kids poured the batter into the waffle iron, learning it was best to use the exact amount marked on the old tin measuring cup. Of course, we under-poured the batter, making small irregularly shaped waffles. And we over-poured the batter so that it oozed out of the waffle maker. Over-pouring resulted in your being on the waffle scrubbing team.
My parents gave me their waffle maker when I went away to college. I was famous in the dorm for knowing how to make waffles and other foods on the waffle maker. My roommate, Rosemary, loved Swanson’s Chicken a La King in a can. I adored it, not because it was better than my mom’s (It certainly was not!) but because food out of a can was exciting to me after growing up with a mom who cooked from scratch. Our favorite college meal was chicken a la king over buttered waffles.
Guess what? I just checked, and Swanson’s still makes their canned chicken a la king! It would be such fun to recreate this favorite college meal for Rosemary! I do not recall what Swanson’s canned chicken a la king cost when we were in college; however, it is scary that today, you can buy it for $1.98 per can. Alas, Rosemary died from cancer in 2002 at the age of 48. I have lived 21 years longer than Rosemary. Rosemary’s death and the gratitude for the length of my life bring me to my knees.
Of course, my parents moved on to a waffle maker coated in Teflon. They chuckled that I was still using their 1950s waffle maker. Now and then, if my dad came to St. Paul for business and stayed at my home, we would make waffles together. My dad was impressed with my waffles with corn meal added (makes them crispier). He enjoyed the waffles with my homemade, hot stewed tomatoes with onions, green peppers, corn, crab and shrimp. I favor savory waffles over sweet most of the time.
After my dad died, my mom gave me a Teflon-coated, four-at-a-time waffle maker as a Christmas gift. It was so much lighter, so much easier to use, and so much easier to clean! I neglected to keep the old waffle maker seasoned. And, eventually, I got rid of it. Now, I visibly wince at the thought of my doing so. I hope someone leaped for joy when they found the vintage waffle maker in a thrift store.