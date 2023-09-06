At the grocery store yesterday, in the bread aisle, my eye was caught by a bright orange bag containing waffles. The St. Pierre Brioche Waffles bag reads “6 Brioche Waffles with butter” and “sweet waffles studded with pearl sugar.” The waffles are as cute as a waffle can be — thick, circle-shaped, about 4 inches across, and wrapped individually.

The St. Pierre Brioche Company’s website explains their commitment to brioche, including how to pronounce the word — “BREE — OSH.” St. Pierre’s wants to “add a touch of Paris to every meal, bringing the joy of French bakery to brioche lovers around the world.”

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Minnesota and thinks too much.

