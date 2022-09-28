I never won a cake at the cakewalk during an annual carnival to raise money for the elementary school I attended in Indiana. I always had high hopes of winning one of the gorgeous cakes on display.
Before I plunked down my change for a chance to win a cake, I surveyed the cake choices, including the cakes donated by my mom. The parade of cakes was beautiful.
Layered cakes caught my eye most often. I wanted to win a cake that was not white, chocolate or banana, the usual flavors served at home and church.
We walked in a large circle while lively music was played. Much like musical chairs, when the music stopped we stood on the closest number taped to the floor. A number was drawn to determine who won a cake.
Sometimes, if you won, you could choose any cake for your prize. Other times, the winning cake was announced ahead of time along with the baker’s name, causing a flurry of people to participate in that round.
We make references to cakewalks in our language often without knowing the history. We say “It was a cakewalk.” and “It was a piece of cake.” meaning it was easy. With a bit of sarcasm, “She takes the cake.” refers to winning the cake.
The origin of cakewalk is “prize walk”. Prize walks date to pre-Civil War when plantation slaves danced like their white owners in the Grand March, making fun of their stiff movements, as ballroom entertainment for the plantation owners. The prize was a cake, no doubt baked and decorated by kitchen slaves.
Cakewalk dances became part of minstrel shows by the 1870s, usually performed by men. By 1892, cakewalk dance competitions took place at Madison Square Gardens.
Ragtime music’s roots are in the music developed for cakewalk dances. Eventually, both whites and blacks, men and women, danced to cakewalk music. Historically, wonderfully vivid posters of cakewalk dancing events have been maintained.
By the 1950s, the cakewalks I participated in involved walking, not dancing, while the music played. Cakewalk fundraisers still exist today!
For example, Grandview Heights Band in Columbus, Ohio held their 70th-plus cakewalk fundraiser in April 2022. Every band student in fifth through 12th grade donated a cake.
And, in Omaha, the Nebraska Black History Art Contest, the Nebraska Juneteenth Art Contest and National Juneteenth Nebraska sponsor a cakewalk during a family day of activities. The history of the cakewalk is part of the event.
I am happy to know cakewalks continue. I still have a chance to win a cake!
