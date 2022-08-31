vvRemember Kermit from “Sesame Street” singing “It’s Not Easy Being Green” with his sad voice? He sang “It’s not easy bein’ green, having to spend each day, the color of the leaves, when I think it could be nicer, bein’ red or yellow or gold ... .”
Kermit was not so sure he wanted to be green like the leaves on the trees. For a long time, I wanted to be red, yellow or gold over green, too.
The green of the trees right now is something I often glide right over. In the spring, I am amazed at the wonder of the many shades of green as the earth opens up to bloom once again. By the middle of the summer, my eyes do not see the distinctive shades of green.
As summer wanes, I keep reminding myself to look at the abundance of green in our outside world. I love fall but I am trying not to overlook the green trees as I wait for the reds, yellows and golds to burst forth.
Green represents growth, harmony, re-birth and nature. The meaning or symbolism of color is both a science and an art.
Color meanings come from history, culture, psychology, biological conditioning and marketing. Some colors we easily associate with meaning, such as green with nature.
Green, in the United States, also stands for wealth and prosperity. Our money is green. Green also represents envy and greed.
We associate green with approval as in “giving the green light on a project.” We have internalized that green lights mean it is our turn to go. Hence, green means taking action.
Yet, green is a calming color. I am stepping into the calm of green when I remind myself to more fully see the green trees at this time of year. Unlike spring time, I need to be mindful of not ignoring the green of summer’s end.
The color of green in nature can slow us down. May Sarton, the writer and poet, wrote “Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow circles of nature, is a help.”
Slowing down is almost a sin in the United States. Italians are said to be masters at doing nothing. They excel at a lifestyle of “dolce far niente” — the sweetness of doing nothing. And, the French lifestyle embraces a relaxed attitude. They practice “laissez faire” — let people do as they choose.
For years, I struggled to slow down. I was a workaholic with a full social calendar while adrenaline coursed through my body. I went through several intense burnout experiences with my body slowing me down with chronic fatigue and fibro myalgia.
I was Kermit singing about not wanting to be green (calm) because I wanted to be red (action/passion), yellow (hope/positivity) or gold (success). Learning to be green (calm) meant slowing down. Standing still in nature has taught me so much.
Mirja Nylander is a wild nature expert and a slow life entrepreneur in Finland. She researches what forests of trees offer us. In her article, “The Art of Standing (Still) Under the Tree,” Nylander lists benefits of being among the trees.
Over 50 different terpenes, the compounds that make up how plants smell, are released by coniferous trees. Terpenes have health improving qualities.
The silence within the forest is healing to us. The green color of trees helps soothe migraines, depression, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure. And, meditative breathing amid trees also provides health benefits.
By the end of Kermit’s song of woes, he decides he wants to be green. I, too, at the end of my woes, decided I wanted to be green (calm). For me, choosing to be green takes continual practice. I stand before the green trees of late summer, relishing the shades of green and I am at peace.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.