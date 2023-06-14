Hank

Hank is a Golden Retriever and a Labrador mix. He is golden-haired with a big head, large paws, and, a long wagging tail. Hank turned 13 years old on April 1, 2023. He had a pile of small pancakes for his birthday cake with two number candles, a one and a three.

Hank is well-trained. He barks once or twice when someone comes to the door. And then he heads down the steps to the lower level to grab a toy from his basket. He likes to welcome people by sharing one of his toys. When people leave, Hank comes to the door to tell them goodbye.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

