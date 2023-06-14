Hank is a Golden Retriever and a Labrador mix. He is golden-haired with a big head, large paws, and, a long wagging tail. Hank turned 13 years old on April 1, 2023. He had a pile of small pancakes for his birthday cake with two number candles, a one and a three.
Hank is well-trained. He barks once or twice when someone comes to the door. And then he heads down the steps to the lower level to grab a toy from his basket. He likes to welcome people by sharing one of his toys. When people leave, Hank comes to the door to tell them goodbye.
Hank knows the smell of popcorn means the family is gathering to watch a movie. He loves popcorn and catches kernels tossed in the air. When the movie starts, Hank gently lays so his back is on any human feet on the floor. His foot-warming capabilities are appreciated, especially in the winter. When Hank was younger, the kids often sprawled on the floor and perched their heads on his tummy as though he was a pillow.
Hank lives in a house with a wide and deep creek in the backyard. He does not wander from his yard. Although, he will bark and chase geese, who come into his yard, back to the creek. Hank was trained to do this in hopes of eliminating goose poop in the yard. He also will stand alert and bark at turtles so someone will escort the unwanted guest back to the water.
Hank came into my family’s life nine years ago when my niece, Malinda, started dating her now husband, Scott. I was concerned about how Hank would do around children. He was used to living with Scott alone, a man and his dog. Eventually, Hank’s life changed and there were children invading his space and routine.
Hank took to the increased socialness and chaotic kid hoopla like a duck to water. He played tug-of-war and raced after many balls. Hank rolled in the snow with the kids and caught snowballs with his mouth. He shared his dog bed with kids, curling up and taking naps together. Sometimes, Hank was a horse for little ones, giving them a ride on his back. And, Hank was more than willing to eat any food dropped from a chair, waiting patiently until everyone was done eating and he received the go-ahead.
Hank has lived a full life with lots of adventures. He is loved by many people. I always say Hank should write a book about his time living with Scott alone, and, then about becoming a family dog. I want to read Hank’s book! I want to read about Hank keeping up with three kids, all moving in different directions in a split-level house. I also want to read about the day a little pip-squeak named Roman, a Yorkie, moved into Hank’s house.
Hank would dedicate his book to those he loved, his family — Scott, Malinda, Rylee, Lexy, Jace and Roman.
Given Hank’s age and health, he will be put down on a Friday afternoon after a morning of hugs, belly rubs, and, maybe, a biscuit or two. People will stare into Hank’s dark brown eyes and profess their love for him. Hank will be cremated and then buried up north on his family’s recreational property. People will tell Hank stories with tears in their eyes for a long time.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.