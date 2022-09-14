As-you-go cleaning. Daily cleaning. Weekly cleaning. Monthly cleaning. Spring cleaning. Fall cleaning.
My four siblings and I were brought up fully engaged in these cleaning routines. Under our mom’s guidance, we followed a cleaning schedule much like the days-of-the-week dish towels that depict a daily chore. I love embroidered days-of-the-week dish towels!
At our house, laundry was done on Monday. Laundry was sacred to mom so she preferred to load the washer herself, using Tide and bleach and setting the dials to her specifications.
Mom also started the dryer but she taught us to take clothes out of the dryer and fold or hang items accordingly. The youngest child, at any point in time, was responsible for folding kitchen towels, dish cloths and wash cloths.
We did not learn how to work the washer and dryer until we were teenagers. Even then, mom was hesitant to turn over the control of the dials.
Mom taught us how to iron, beginning with pillowcases. Eventually, we earned the honor of ironing our dad’s shirts. The expectation was that dad’s ironed shirts would look like shirts done at the dry cleaners — starched and impeccably pressed.
I remember pleading with mom to be allowed to iron in the living room so I could watch soap operas. It took mom a long time to loosen her grip on the iron and trust permanent press!
Mom did the mending by hand or on the sewing machine. We put items needing mending in a basket in the sewing room. Mom taught us to sew buttons on and how to do simple hand mending on our own clothing items.
Grocery shopping on Wednesdays included a stop at the bakery and the meat market. As kids, we were embarrassed to grocery shop because mom filled two carts for a family of seven. We wanted to be a one-cart family like everyone else in the store.
We loved going to the meat market because there was a playground and a chest freezer full of free unlimited ice cream treats. We preferred going with our dad because he visited longer than mom and we could consume more ice cream treats.
We children weeded the vegetable and flower gardens on Thursdays right after breakfast. If there was time before lunch, one of us — usually brother Bob — mowed the orchard and grass around the barn and other buildings.
After lunch on Thursdays, bedrooms and rooms upstairs were cleaned. Mom was a stickler on vacuuming. We would vacuum the entire upstairs and then leave the vacuum running while we horsed around. We thought we were tricking mom, who, of course, knew the sound difference between a vacuum moving and a vacuum standing still.
The main floor rooms were cleaned on Fridays. Mom usually had one or two of us dusting or mopping while she vacuumed. The rest of the crew did outside chores, like mowing the yard by the house. My mom, dad and brother Bob periodically trimmed the front hedge.
Mom baked during the week as we had after-school snacks and dessert daily. And, on most Saturdays, I baked double or triple batches of two or three kinds of cookies. My siblings would run through the kitchen with their friends snatching cookies much to my angst of wanting to fill the cookie jars for the following week.
On Sundays, we rested, went to church, ate Sunday dinner, read the newspaper, went for a drive, and played games.
We always were knee deep in household and outside projects. Although, our chore list was reduced during the school year and replaced with homework.
I took to this lifestyle like a duck to water. I collected household hints, often cutting them out of magazines or jotting them down when someone shared one with me. I loved old home economics textbooks and I still do! I love magazines, online sites and books about homemaking!
Currently, I am developing a cleaning routine for my retirement years. I wish I was the skilled and disciplined homemaker mom was. Alas, I am not.
Mom was not a collector and I am. Mom kept surfaces clear or sparsely decorated. I am an altar maker and create displays I do not dust often enough.
My generation of women went through the feminist critique of housework. The way I and my friends responded was to focus almost solely on our professional life. Unfortunately, we tended to hide our homemaking desires and skills.
Martha Stewart opened up the conversation about the sacredness of homemaking. And, women I knew started admitting how much they longed to restore order and have regular cleaning routines in their homes. Many of us finally embraced publicly how much we enjoyed homemaking.
I am a feminist who believes everyone needs to learn homemaking skills. I think there is great value for adults and children to participate in housekeeping within their own homes.
All these memories spilled forth while my nephew and I were cleaning the shed. Actually, we are still sorting, but we can see more than half of the shed floor. And, best of all, the keep pile is much smaller than the get-rid-of pile! Hopefully, by the time you read this, the shed will be reorganized and clean.