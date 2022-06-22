Augusta Wilhelmina was known to my siblings and me as Grandma Gusty or Grandma Wisconsin. Although, there was a period of time when our brother, Bob, could not grasp gender in the words grandma and grandpa. Grandpa Gusty rolled with her new title easier than Grandma Wilbur accepted his new moniker.
Grandma Gusty dyed her hair a burgundy red until she had snow white hair. She bought herself a new hat and had a portrait photograph taken annually. She wore stylish clothes even when gardening. Her jewelry and scarf collections made my heart flutter. Grandma’s house was immaculate. Her laundry skills were impeccable. She was a fabulous cook, known for the pies she made for the Sugar Bowl, a diner in Wisconsin Rapids.
Grandma taught me about manners, personal grooming and accessories along with cleaning and cooking. She guided me to improve my needlework skills. Her needlework looks the same on both the front and the back unlike mine where the back is a mess. She showed me how to hail a cab and had me practice doing so. Grandma taught me to be kind to restaurant wait staff and cab drivers as she readily remembered names and asked about their families. She also taught me to tip big and to give dollar bills willy-nilly to street musicians.
Grandma stayed with us in Indiana when my parents traveled. During a two-week visit, the kids on the school bus were treated to seeing Grandma’s daily jog. Grandma wore bright colored jogging suits with a sweatband around her head. And, of course, she waved to the kids on the bus, enjoying all the laughter and commotion she created.
At the time, we only knew one other jogger — a dentist in town who had a heart attack and took up jogging. Even if we had seen millions of joggers, Grandma’s jogging was unique as she had our youngest sister, who was two or three, with her. Long before people had jogging strollers, Grandma came up with a way to jog while taking care of a little one.
Grandma jogged the oval path in the horse paddock! That alone would have been funny enough for a bus load of kids. However, hysteria reigned because Grandma jogged the path with one of our ponies trotting behind her!
Yep — Grandma was in the lead. Then, Emmy, swishing her tail, shaking her head and whinnying when she saw the bus slow down, trotted after Grandma. And, little sister Kim brought up the rear until she wandered off to play. Emmy never passed Grandma, respecting her as the lead horse.
During a summer visit from Grandma, she suspended all chores until one day before our parents were due to return home. This was unheard of in our household. Our mother had Martha Stewart standards so she came up with a mostly childproof way of cleaning for her children. The method is “Three Times In a Row.” Three times you wipe off the kitchen table. Three times you scrub the bathroom sink. Three times you dust the living room. Three times you vacuum your bedroom. My mom figured that if kids cleaned three times in a row, we just might accomplish the task.
On the third time in a row of my vacuuming under a throw rug by the side door in the kitchen, Grandma could stand it no longer. She announced our mother, her daughter, and the “three times in a row” rule were ridiculous. Grandma assured us we could whip the house, yard, orchard and garden into shape in one day right before our parents came home.
We had a great week of no chores except for feeding pets and doing dishes with Grandma. On the day before our parents’ return, we dug into our household chores with gusto. All of a sudden, Grandma, who was vacuuming the kitchen, screamed and we came running. Under the throw rug by the side door, Grandma found a smushed tree frog, dead and messy! She swore us to secrecy about the frog and our not doing chores daily.
True to her nature, within a half an hour of being home, our mother asked if we had done our chores daily. Grandma answered for us saying we did all of our chores three times in a row. Grandma winked at us as our mother smiled. Everyone needs a Grandma Gusty.