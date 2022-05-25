The loss of trees from the recent bad weather in our area has me thinking of my Grandma Nellie.
She was a dendrophile — a person who loves trees. I do not know if Grandma knew she was a dendrophile. Although, she may have as she was a whiz at Scrabble. Grandma read dictionaries page after page. She gave me my first dictionary and taught me to underline each word I looked up. Grandma was a dendrophile and a logophile (a word lover).
Grandma relished being outdoors, tromping through the woods. I enjoyed hearing her rattle off names of plants, flowers and trees. Together, we gathered pussy willows and foraged for mushrooms. We saved flowers and fall leaves to press between pages of heavy books.
Almost a year after Grandma died, I remember sobbing while standing by a bush that I could not name. When I saw the bush, I had a momentary thought that I would describe the bush to Grandma. And, then, her death hit me anew.
Grandma died of leukemia when I was in my early 30s. Her death was my first major death — major, as in someone who was vital to my existence. My grieving skills were undeveloped. I handled some things poorly. My parents had to push me to visit Grandma at the hospital in Minneapolis. And, after her death, I avoided going to her home for way too long.
I stayed overnight at the hospital with Grandma for two nights in a row shortly before she came home to die. Grandma asked me to crawl into bed with her. I did so amid the tubes and wires. I asked her lots of questions. The answers to two questions have stuck with me all these years later.
I asked Grandma what she would miss the most. Her wistful response was, “Shopping! I do not think Jesus is into shopping malls.” We laughed so hard that I fell out of the bed, tangling myself in Grandma’s lifelines. After the nurse righted things and I crawled back into bed with Grandma, the nurse brought us a bowl of popcorn. Grandma was delighted as the popcorn still tasted like popcorn. We paged our way through the ads in the Sunday paper, shopping vicariously.
When I asked Grandma what she wished she had done more of in her life, her answer surprised me. I thought she might say travel as Grandma was a vagabond. Instead, she said, “I wish I had planted more trees.” And, then, she talked about her love for trees.
Grandma planted more trees than anyone I know. She planted every kind of tree you can imagine. She gave trees as gifts. She took photos of trees. And, she told stories of trees. She taught me to love trees regardless of the season, pointing out the architecture of winter trees.
When I lived in Indiana, I had to do a leaf collection for a school project. I wrote Grandma asking that she send me two leaves from trees that were not common in Indiana. Instead, Grandma made a leaf collection of her own, gluing leaves on to scrapbook pages and labeling the pages neatly.
I turned in Grandma’s leaf collection along with mine, noting that Grandma did the work on the leaves from Minnesota. We both earned an “A” and Grandma was thrilled with her grade. Years later, Grandma earned an “A-plus” and I earned a “B-minus” when Grandma rescued my sewing project, a dress, for school. I had mangled putting in the sleeves until the seam allowance was almost non-existent. Grandma put in the sleeves for me because I needed to wear the dress in a fashion show.
Long before my Grandma was dying, she and my Grandpa bought their cemetery plot here in Litchfield. Grandma chose the spot because she wanted big trees near their grave. Alas, the biggest tree by their grave was lost during a tornado. Grandma would be happy that new trees are planted at the cemetery. She would be over the moon with Anderson Gardens across from the cemetery.
Grandma was not afraid to die, as she believed Jesus was waiting for her. She promised me that if she could, she would visit me after she died to let me know she was OK. Grandma kept her promise.