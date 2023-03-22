When is the last snowstorm for the winter of 2023? We are amid a snowstorm as I write. The storm is forecasted to last until tomorrow morning. The day started with grey sky and rain but by mid-morning, the rain changed to snow. The snow is heavy, wet snow, big flakes, and, sticking to the trees. The wind is blowing and snow is drifting on country roads. Schools in the area let out early.
I am thinking about my mom. Her birthday is tomorrow. My sisters and I had her friends over for lunch on her first birthday after she died. I remember making two hotdishes, chicken with broccoli and ham with asparagus, and an orange almond salad. One of my sisters made a fruit salad because my mom loved fruit salad, and we put it in mom’s crystal fruit salad bowl.
We also had the usual pickles, olives and crudites along with buns. We served birthday cake and coffee. Mom always had her friends over for her birthday lunch. Her friends appreciated our continuing the tradition. Entertaining gave us another way to honor our mom two-and-a-half months after her death.
When we lived in Indiana, Mom’s mid-March birthday meant spring had arrived. The daffodils were blooming! Often, on the weekend closest to mom’s birthday, we took the storm windows off and put on the screens. The weather was nice enough that we kept the windows opened and put bouquets of daffodils and other spring flowers throughout the house.
Here in Minnesota, Mom experienced a variety of weather on her birthday — mild winter temperatures, sunshine, rain, snow, freezing temperatures. Mom found another way to mark spring coming, and if I could get away from work, I joined her. My parents lived between Lake Washington and Lake Stella in the house on the hill near the culvert in Darwin.
Mom and I both loved the noise the ice on the lakes made in the winter. All winter long, we cherished the moans and groans the ice made as it expanded and contracted when temperatures rose and fell. The sounds are eerie yet holy. The vibrations of the ice sound both high and low, often referred to as “singing ice.” Amazingly, you can find recordings of these sounds online and on CDs. Scientists study the sounds the ice makes in glaciers and surrounding areas in hopes of predicting climate change.
The climate change Mom and I loved to share was the shift from winter to spring when the ice breaks up on the lakes. Instead of cutting daffodils and spring flowers like we did in Indiana, we dressed warm and sat on lounge chairs outside in Minnesota. Headscarves were mandatory as were gloves, because the ice comes off the lakes on a windy day. We would nestle down in our lounge chairs and Dad would tuck a quilt over both of us.
If Dad joined us, it was for a short respite. He was our wingman, needed for tucking us back into our lounge chairs with the quilts after a bathroom run. Best of all, he kept our coffee thermos full! And, he brought us sandwiches and hot soup in a mug for lunch. One year, dad was gone on our appointed day of “lake ice breaking.” After trying to tuck ourselves in with the quilts as tight as dad did and after fetching our own coffee and lunch, we decided our wingman needed a clause in his contract stating his services were so valuable that he could not be away for this event.
Mom and I would eat a hearty breakfast of oatmeal, hard-boiled eggs, sausage and toast before we headed outside to listen to the ice break and crash to the shoreline. The sound is magical, loud at times. Watching the ice break into pieces as the wind whips is mesmerizing. You can see open stretches of lake and the waves, unseen all winter, lap hard at the ice, sending the ice on its journey. Some of the ice sinks a few inches under the water; some ice floats for days; some ice jams together creating ice sculptures; and some ice with sharp, ragged edges piles up on shore.
The sights, sounds, smells and giving yourself over to nature is magical and primal. You feel the experience in your bones and soul. Mom and I started out the day talking and grew quieter as we sank into the miracles of nature. Sometimes, we both read our books and wrote in our journals. Sometimes, we shut our eyes to nap or to wander in our thoughts. By the end of the day, dusk, we were windblown, chilled, wobbly on our feet, and restored. We went inside for a hot meal, long baths, fresh warm pajamas, and hot cocoa before going to bed early.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.