When is the last snowstorm for the winter of 2023? We are amid a snowstorm as I write. The storm is forecasted to last until tomorrow morning. The day started with grey sky and rain but by mid-morning, the rain changed to snow. The snow is heavy, wet snow, big flakes, and, sticking to the trees. The wind is blowing and snow is drifting on country roads. Schools in the area let out early.

I am thinking about my mom. Her birthday is tomorrow. My sisters and I had her friends over for lunch on her first birthday after she died. I remember making two hotdishes, chicken with broccoli and ham with asparagus, and an orange almond salad. One of my sisters made a fruit salad because my mom loved fruit salad, and we put it in mom’s crystal fruit salad bowl.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags