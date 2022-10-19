I am a gild-the-lily cook. I initially am attracted to a recipe because of the ingredients. Although, I seldom follow a recipe without adding or switching ingredients. I read recipes for the methods of cooking used. Most often, I follow the method but not always.

In a series of cooking classes I took years ago, I learned from the chef that my style is “romancing the ingredients.” It means I can cook without a recipe. Other students learned their style favored “precise measurements.” These folks were fabulous bakers.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags