I am a gild-the-lily cook. I initially am attracted to a recipe because of the ingredients. Although, I seldom follow a recipe without adding or switching ingredients. I read recipes for the methods of cooking used. Most often, I follow the method but not always.
In a series of cooking classes I took years ago, I learned from the chef that my style is “romancing the ingredients.” It means I can cook without a recipe. Other students learned their style favored “precise measurements.” These folks were fabulous bakers.
One style of cooking is not necessarily better than the other, including when the chef deemed a student or two “not a natural-born cook.” born cook.” These folks grabbed hot lids from pots with their bare hands, sometimes throwing the lids dangerously in the air as they burned their hands. They cut themselves with a knife almost every class over the 10 weeks we cooked together.
One such student was my partner. I enjoyed this person tremendously. He was younger than I was by a good 15 years. He and his wife recently had twins. His wife was drowning at home while he worked each day. She announced that he needed to take over the cooking.
During introductions, he stated that his wife was upset with him because he hired contractors to put in a top-of-the-line kitchen. He earnestly explained that if he was going to be the cook for their family, he “needed a chef kitchen.”
The room got quiet. People looked down into their laps, a few smirked. My feminist nature bubbled over along with my laughter. I said, “Maybe your wife wanted you to open a can of Campell’s tomato soup and make grilled cheese, not take cooking classes two nights a week for 10 weeks, let alone gut the kitchen.”
The poor guy moaned, “I know! Help me — I need to woo my wife with my cooking!” How could I resist? I said I would be his cooking partner. He must have had an older bossy sister because he rolled with my instructions and my loud exclamations. It was so busy in the cooking school’s kitchen with 20 people cooking that at times I yelled across the room to the guy in shorthand — “Hot! Hot!” — meaning do not take the lid off the pot without a potholder.
My funniest line came from exasperation with his tendency to leave the oven door open. He would leave the oven door, not cracked open, but pulled down all the way open. The first time he did it someone spilled what they were carrying when they ran into the unexpected open oven door. The person was yelling that they could have fallen into the oven. And, I made everyone laugh when I intensely blurted, “Shut the oven door! Were you born in a barn?”
Everyone cuts themselves a time or two in the kitchen, especially if you maintain chef-level sharpened knives. This guy cut himself at least once a week, usually not knicks, but cuts that needed pressure and butterfly bandages. The chef would roll his eyes. I was not rattled by the guy cutting himself as I was more concerned about him cutting someone else. Periodically, I had to shout, “Knife down!” if he was waving a knife around as he talked.
About halfway through the series of cooking classes, we were given recipe cards with ingredients listed but no amounts. The chef assigned me stewed tomatoes. My partner was assigned rice. I was relieved with his assignment as we recently had gone over rice measurements in class.
Rice needs two parts water to cook one part rice. Rice doubles itself plus a bit more. For example, a half of a cup of rice needs one cup of water, yielding 1.5 cups of rice. Surely, my partner would remember this ratio.
The chef announced that there was to be no talking and no helping one another. He stated the purpose of the class was to discover our style of cooking. His last statement was that, per usual, we were to make enough of our assigned food to feed 21 people — all of us in class plus the chef.
Despite my pointing to the amount of stewed tomatoes I made and my getting out the appropriate size bowl for his cooked rice, I was unable to give enough nonverbal hints to my partner that he was not making enough rice. He made 1.5 cups of rice, resulting in a little over three teaspoons of rice for each of us. The look on his face when he took the lid off the pot of rice was hysterically priceless. He was deemed “not a natural-born cook.”
For our last class, my partner and I made Duchess Potatoes together. He did not cut or burn himself, a small miracle given we peeled lots of potatoes and used both the stove and the oven! I toasted his progress as we ate the meal we had prepared. He thanked me repeatedly for being patient with him. I wished him good luck with his chef’s kitchen and feeding his family of four. The whole class gave him a round of applause for sticking with the 10-week course.
I do not remember my partner’s name but I have never forgotten his earnestness in wanting to learn to cook despite being “not a natural-born cook.” We often are clueless and stumble when we learn new skills. It takes tenacity to stick with it, especially when your partner is shouting “Shut the oven door! Were you born in a barn?”