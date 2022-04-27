My mom made homemade soup. The first soup I remember eating is vegetable. I hated it until I was in fourth grade. I do not think it was my tastebuds maturing because my younger siblings suddenly loved my mom’s vegetable soup that year too.
We had moved to Etna Green, Indiana. It took three small towns to make the Triton school system. The area has a significant population of Amish and Mennonite families. Amish and Mennonite recipes were in heavy rotation at church potlucks and neighborhood recipe exchanges. My mom adopted a lot of the Amish and Mennonite cooking methods. As a result, her vegetable soup became awesome.
When we came home from school raving about the Amish beef and noodle soup made from scratch, my mom learned to make homemade noodles. She dried the noodles in front of the furnace in the parlour — a room we used for books and drying noodles and rising bread. I enjoyed sitting in an oak antique rocking chair in the parlour, reading while smelling floury noodles and yeasty bread.
My mom did not trust our description of how the beef and noodle soup was served at school. She called the school cooks and learned that, indeed, the beef and noodle soup was ladeled over a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes in each bowl. Keep in mind there was also homemade bread on the lunch tables every day along with big jars of peanut butter and jelly. Most of the kids were up pre-dawn and did farm chores before school; they consumed the carbs in no time flat.
In Indiana, it is common to serve both beef and noodle and chicken and noodle soups over a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes. The potatoes rise out of the bowl like a castle amid the soup moat. It is carb overkill and it is delicious. Amish and Mennonite cooking is hearty fare. If you have not eaten food prepared by Amish and Mennonite women, you can do so in our area by going to the annual chicken dinner the last Friday of April at the Believers Fellowship in Grove City.
My sister Kathy and I recently made beef and noodle soup; although, we used frozen Reames homemade noodles. We made homemade soup for six weeks in a row — Tuscan chicken and bean; corn beef and cabbage; Wendy’s knock-off chili; beef and noodles; and split pea with ham. We always made a double batch, taking the extra batch to a friend who was packing to move to Florida.
Our soup making for six weeks in a row was on Wednesday evenings during Lent. My church — First Presbyterian — usually gathers with the Methodist and Episcopalian churches for a weekly Wednesday evening Lenten series, taking turns making soups and sandwiches along with worshiping at each church. For the third Lenten season in a row, we did not have Lenten soup and sandwich meals and worship services due to COVID.
Six weeks of weekly Wednesday evening worship services gives a richness to the Lenten journey. Six weeks of soup and sandwiches before worship in the wintery weather of Minnesota is a gift to our bodies and souls. I missed the community of three churches coming together in unity. I missed the worship services adding a depth to my faith. And, I really missed the soup and sandwiches!
The first year of no Lenten services at church, Kathy suggested we create a Lenten Soup & Scrabble journey. Each week we ate our soup and played three or four games of Scrabble. This year, Kathy used all seven of her Scrabble tiles — a Bingo worth an additional 50 points — to spell “spitters.” When we return to Lenten Soup & Service at church, Kathy and I may sneak the Scrabble board in the door and sit in the back pew.