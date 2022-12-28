Years ago, when my niece, Malinda, was a little girl with a set bedtime, she pleaded her case to stay up later one evening as her aunts were visiting. Aunt Kathy told Malinda that when she was older, she could stay up as late as she wanted. Malinda quickly quipped back in a disappointed voice, “But when I am older, I won’t want to stay up late!” The aunts laughed at the truth in her words. And, Malinda was allowed to stay up.

I am an early to bed and early to rise person. I was born early in the morning. My parents said I was an early bird as a baby. I was easy to put to bed, falling asleep early and sleeping through the night months before my siblings learned to sleep through the night. However, I still was taking a nap everyday long after my siblings, all younger, were done with napping.

—  Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

