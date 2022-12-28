Years ago, when my niece, Malinda, was a little girl with a set bedtime, she pleaded her case to stay up later one evening as her aunts were visiting. Aunt Kathy told Malinda that when she was older, she could stay up as late as she wanted. Malinda quickly quipped back in a disappointed voice, “But when I am older, I won’t want to stay up late!” The aunts laughed at the truth in her words. And, Malinda was allowed to stay up.
I am an early to bed and early to rise person. I was born early in the morning. My parents said I was an early bird as a baby. I was easy to put to bed, falling asleep early and sleeping through the night months before my siblings learned to sleep through the night. However, I still was taking a nap everyday long after my siblings, all younger, were done with napping.
I continued my early to bed and early to rise routine even in my teenage and college years. I learned to stay up later socially but preferred quieter activities at home versus partying out and about. My parents never gave me a curfew because I had no desire to stay out all night. I am convinced my biological clock kept me out of a lot of potential mayhem, especially during my college years.
During my work years, I liked arriving at work early. I liked turning on office lights and making the first pot of coffee. I also liked going to bed early so I was fresh and able to fully engage at work. For the most part, I kept the same hours on the weekends. Sometimes I shifted to an hour later, feeling like I had slept the best part of the day away.
One of my first jobs after college was working with adult clients, who worked during the day. I worked from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. for a year. My clients enjoyed that I was giddy with tiredness by 8 p.m. I was slap happy and teary-eyed with exhaustion the closer it got to 10 p.m.
Years later, I worked full time days and went to law school in the evenings. Classes were scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Friday classes ending at 8:30 p.m. What was an early to bed person like me thinking when I agreed to these hours?!
I worked full-time days and went to class in the evenings for four and a half years. Once, when asked a question in an 8:30 p.m. class, I said I would have better recall if I could wear my pajamas and bring an afghan to class because it was after my thinking hours.
The students laughed. The professor did not laugh. After the professor grilled me with questions, he thanked me for thinking outside of my thinking hours.
In another class, as I stumbled over an answer to a question I said that I was smarter before 8 p.m. Again, the students laughed and the professor did not. Before asking me more questions, the professor assured me that intelligence was not based on the time of day.
When I retired in September, I found myself sleeping in once a week or so. I was shocked and disoriented when I woke up at 10 a.m.! I did a physical check to make sure I was not sick! I did not like sleeping in. It felt like the best part of the day was over. And, I felt groggy all day instead of feeling extra rested. I seem to be done with sleeping in.
My internal clock wakes me up between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. I like watching the sky go from dark to light as I sip my morning coffee. However, I now sleep most mornings until 8 a.m. which seems to be a reasonable time to get up in retirement. About once or twice a week, I wake up at my old rise and shine time. Regardless, I relish taking my time before tackling anything.
Two things surprise me about my retirement schedule. I do not nap very often. I thought I would nap more in retirement, not less. And, I do not have a bedtime. I go to bed at different times, often staying up past midnight. Until retirement, I went to bed at 10 p.m., usually heading to bed at 8 p.m. to read. In the past, if I happened to be up at midnight, I always said “Happy New Year!” because it was doubtful I would make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve. And, now, at times, I find myself still up at 2 a.m.!
Staying up to the wee hours does not seem to impact the time I get up. But, staying up late is weird. Or, maybe, the weird part is not having a bedtime. I keep asking retired people what time they go to bed. Am I going to average their responses and determine the proper bedtime for retirement? Maybe.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.