I still want to fry green tomatoes and eat BLTs with fresh garden tomatoes. Otherwise, I am done with summer foods. I am ready to chop up a mix-and-match last round of vegetables from the garden and make relish.
I do not want another s’more off the grill. I want to sip a hot cup of cocoa or apple cider while sitting on the deck with an afghan over my legs on a chilly dusk evening. There is something magical for me in being outside enjoying the warmth of an afghan yet cherishing the cooler air on my face.
Summer in Minnesota is a short season; yet, come August, I get antsy to turn on the oven for a whole day of baking. Instead of gravitating toward summer salad recipes, I shift to reading, clipping, and saving recipes for hotdishes, stews, and roasted meats.
I am hungry for a hot bowl of homemade soup and bread fresh from the oven. Certainly, I made soup and bread this summer. But, I made summer soups like gazpacho jazzed up with a can of either black or navy beans. And, I put Sister Schubert’s buns in the oven because they only take ten minutes, a far cry from the forty-five minutes to an hour for a loaf of bread to bake.
My family still has summer plans in August, including a gathering at a cabin on a lake so we can swim, fish and swat mosquitoes together. I will need to sing the joys of summer with my family and eat grilled meals. The kids want summer to go on forever. And I am outnumbered when it comes to my longing for sweater days.
We had one day this summer when I crowed delightfully because I wore socks and a sweater all day. Honestly, I smiled continuously, even when I was alone. Sundresses and capri pants are nice clothing items. But, they do not make my heart beat faster like turtlenecks and cardigans. I like my summer clothes but I do not love them.
I love the August and September fashion magazines like many people love the Christmas magazines in December. As a teenager, I devoured the September issue of “Seventeen.” Now, I focus on “Bazaar” and “Vogue” for my fashion fix. I do not need to buy the clothes in these magazines; after all, I am a sensible midwestern woman who wears flat shoes. Instead, I tear out fashion ideas.
I do not pack my fall and winter clothes away for the summer. They are in my walk-in bedroom closet. I ignore them most of the summer as I grab clothes for hot weather. Come August, I start running my hands over clothes in wool, tweed, and corduroy hanging in my closet. My mind starts creating fall outfits with various color combinations. I get excited at the prospect of donning fall and winter clothes. Even in my college hippie days, I was thrilled to wear my flannel shirts after a summer of tank tops.
I know I would not like living in a continuously warm climate. I teasingly say that I cannot live in a hot climate because of my investment in fall and winter clothes. It is a true statement and ranks up there along with my not feeling like myself in warm climates. I know intellectual intelligence is determined by an IQ test; however, I also know I am not as smart in warm climates. My brain cells deteriorate rapidly despite an increased intake of water.
I think I would do okay in a continuously cold environment. But, who knows? Maybe, I would miss the change of seasons too much. I love the seasonal ebb and flow that the weather gives us. I also love the seasonal ebb and flow of events and activities. Without a doubt, part of my love of fall and winter clothes comes from growing up shopping for school clothes annually. I do not necessarily buy clothes every fall these days; however, I always adventure forth into the school supply aisles and never leave empty-handed.
What I know for sure is that if you lean into fall in August, you need to keep it to yourself. Trust me on this piece of advice. Summer people are prone to theatrics bordering on heart attacks if they learn you are yearning for a chill in the air.
I have a friend who disowns me for the whole month of August while she grieves the loss of summer. She returns to my life in September, a bit worn around the edges. She always manages to thank me for the condolence card I send every August. I send my friend these cards to acknowledge the “death of summer” and its impact on her heart, soul, and body.
My friend will still be in flip-flops when the snow flies. When I think frostbite is near, I quietly intervene with a pair of new socks, saying nothing about her flip-flops. I love socks. My friend, less so. But she will grudgingly take the socks and start wearing sensible winter shoes. Summer people need help getting through fall and winter. They tend to be high maintenance but I advise not saying this out loud during the month of August.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.