I still want to fry green tomatoes and eat BLTs with fresh garden tomatoes. Otherwise, I am done with summer foods. I am ready to chop up a mix-and-match last round of vegetables from the garden and make relish.

I do not want another s’more off the grill. I want to sip a hot cup of cocoa or apple cider while sitting on the deck with an afghan over my legs on a chilly dusk evening. There is something magical for me in being outside enjoying the warmth of an afghan yet cherishing the cooler air on my face.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags