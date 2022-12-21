When was the last time you laughed so hard tears came to your eyes? Laughing hard constricts the facial muscles around our eyes, resulting in tears.
We do the opposite too. Amid crying, we may find ourselves laughing. This has nothing to do with constricting facial muscles. We sometimes laugh when we cry because we, unconsciously or consciously, shift into managing our emotions.
I cry and laugh easily. Everyone in my family cries and laughs easily. We are a storytelling family. My theory is that storytelling families live close to their emotions.
Our storytelling is rooted in my dad’s family. My dad’s parents were both great storytellers. I was spellbound by the stories my grandparents told! Both of them often reminded us to retell their stories after they were gone. Before my grandfather died, my dad recorded some of my grandfather’s stories.
My dad’s generation also were engaging storytellers. They were a family of 10 children, who honed their storytelling skills as a way of entertaining one another. My dad and his siblings video-recorded their dad playing his fiddle and singing just about every song he ever sang, including one he wrote that was played at my grandfather’s funeral.
The video is pricelessly charming with a touch of comedy when my grandfather keeps asking if they have sung this or that song yet. You can hear one of his children saying “Yes, dad, we sang that one.” or “Daddy, we sang that one twice already.” My grandfather does not want the singing to end. His children have put down their instruments and ceased singing as they have sung every song that is meaningful to them as a family. His children are busy talking which will eventually turn to storytelling.
I believe storytelling laced with tears and laughter increases life-coping skills for both listeners and storytellers. Countless times, amid devastating situations or celebrations of joy, someone in my family will say, “Someday, this will be a story we tell.” We smile at one another when this happens. If a child says these words, we take time to agree that whatever is happening at the moment is now part of our story and we, indeed, will tell this particular story again and again.
Somehow these words acknowledging that we are a storytelling family carry strength when we need it most. The words unite us in the reality that we will live through whatever happens. If it is a tough situation, we will find our way by the grace of God. If it is a special moment, we will treasure every second because such experiences go by so quickly. We tell stories because it is how we find acceptance for hard times and how we honor good times. The storytelling gives us the opportunity, over and over, to cry and laugh in recognition of what we have experienced in life, collectively and individually.
I remember walking into the front porch playroom years ago because I heard crying. Amid the toys sat two of my nieces side by side as they dressed their dolls. Both girls, cousins around the age of four, were sobbing their hearts out — huge crocodile tears and a steady pitch of wailing.
I asked what was wrong and one of the girls said to me “I don’t know. She started to cry and I am crying with her.” Whether sacred lamenting or melodrama, I left my nieces to their crying.
These two girls grew up to be compassionate young adult women. They were melodramatic to the core as teenage girls! The story of these two girls sobbing side by side is told two ways. One version explains that their teenage melodrama started from the get-go. The other emphasizes how their compassion as women started in childhood.
One of our best nights of storytelling as a family happened on Christmas Eve over 30 years ago. On Thanksgiving, my mom gave everyone five index cards and an assignment due on Christmas Eve. She asked us to write a question about our family with the answer on the other side. For example, “Who at the age of three blew her nose on the hem of Aunt Bev’s evening dress?”
On Christmas Eve, my mom collected the completed index cards at the door! She sent one of my sisters back to her car in the cold coming off of Lake Washington and Lake Stella to write her questions and answers. Once the last minute writing was done and everyone had been admitted inside, we shuffled the index cards and took turns answering the questions. If your answer was right, you chose a gift from the center of the circle or a gift someone else had chosen already. If your answer was wrong, the question went to the next person. Either way, right or wrong, most questions resulted in a bit of storytelling.
It was a great way to remember fond memories and stories told from the past! It also was a fabulous way to learn about things that had happened that year — minutiae like who won a blue ribbon at the fair or scored a hundred percent on their spelling tests during the school year. Such details are the glue in family stories despite being easily missed in the communication of a large family. The little people loved playing what became known as “trivia” and they played long after the adults finished. We added questions and answers to the stack of index cards over the years. Ironically, the sister who wrote her questions and answers in her car on a cold hill, is the keeper of the index cards.
The answer to who blew her nose on the evening dress stumped all of us except my parents. The question was submitted by my dad. The answer is “Judy” — me, the well-behaved polite child! — and, I had never heard the story! I was in my pajamas saying good night as couples, ready for a fancy evening, were arriving at my parents’ home. I walked up to my Aunt Bev, said good night, boldly blew my nose on the hem of her evening dress and headed off to bed. Yep — my dramatic nose blowing is part of our storytelling lore.