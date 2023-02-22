Do you have a nickname? My family called me “Jude” long before “Hey Jude” became a Beatles hit. My brother called me “Twinkle Toes.”
My brother was called “Little Bob” until girls started calling our home and were perplexed when we asked “Little Bob or Big Bob?” Most often, they asked to speak to “Big Bob” and became completely flustered when they spoke with our dad.
My sisters, Deb and Kathy, often were called Debra Jane and Kathy Jo, respectively — not really nicknames, just the addition of their middle names. Before Deb went to school, she was called Peanut. Our sister Kim was called “Kim-ert” — no reason why, just came out of my mouth one day and it stuck.
We use lots of terms of endearment in my family that range from “Sweet Pea” to “Turd Bird.” I tend to call everyone “Sweet Pea.” My niece Malinda calls her three children “Turd Birds” and they love it.
Often, we use terms of endearment that spotlight whatever is current in life. When Jace, Malinda and Scott’s youngest, was learning to blow his nose, I called him “Booger Boy.” Now, I call him “Dino Boy” because he loves dinosaurs.
Lexy, Malinda and Scott’s second child, often is called “Sissy.” Jace called her “Sissy” when it was easier for him to make an “s” sound than it was to make an “l” sound.
Rylee, Malinda and Scott’s oldest, consumes Ramen frequently so I sometimes call him “Noodles.” Although, when he was three I called him “George” as in “George, George of the Jungle.” Rylee periodically would say “Aunt Judy, why do you call me George? My name is Rylee and I do not live in the jungle!”
When anyone is being slow in our family, we call them “Grandpa” as in “Let’s get going, Grandpa.” My dad was known as “Boppa” but our mom, “Gram,” called him “Grandpa” whenever he was not moving fast enough for her. Gram called all of us “Grandpa” if we were slow.
Say something silly or off-kilter and you risk being teased in our family with names like “Chicken Coop,” “Buttercup” or “Princess.” At any point in time, you can have a number of names. Some names fade away and other names stick for years.
My nephew, Michael, and I are percolating ideas to write a children’s book about nicknames. He grew up being called “Skip.” Michael was a cartoon kid and has retained one-liners from his cartoon days. He is excellent at rhyming and being silly.
Michael’s daughter, Lily, turns one in February. Lily has lots of nicknames. Her best and silliest nickname is “Peanut Pumpkin Lily Lumpkin.” Not “Lumpkin” as in a bumbling fool; rather, “Lumpkin” like “sweetkin” — sweet, darling. Lumpkin as in it rhymes with “Pumpkin” and starts with an “L.”
Peanut Pumpkin Lily Lumpkin knows what a peanut is. She knows what a pumpkin is. She knows she is Lily but, she does not know what a lumpkin is.
And, why does her dad have so many names for Lily? Plus, what is Lily to do with all of her special names? Twinkle Toes and Skip are working on Lily’s nickname adventures!