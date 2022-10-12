Trick or treat! My niece, her husband and their three children always dress up for Halloween. When the kids were younger, they often wore themed costumes as a family. My favorite two are when they dressed as the Addams Family and the Scooby Doo crew. Now that the kids are 13, 10 and 4, theme costumes fall to just my niece and her husband. My niece and her husband take their kids trick or treating, like most parents today. And, like most kids today, the kids wear purchased costumes.
When I was a kid, we went trick or treating on our own. All the kids did. Parents stayed home to pass out candy. We roamed in groups, herding younger kids so we did not lose them as we canvassed the entire town. We waited until one group of kids finished at a house before the next group went up to the door. We took turns ringing doorbells and knocking on doors.
We used pillowcases to gather our candy, popcorn balls and caramel apples. We made a haul in this community, often needing to return home for a second pillowcase. I have never met anyone who used a pillowcase for trick or treating. The pillowcase trick or treating bag was the standard in this area. It worked well. We twirled the pillowcase so it closed tightly over the loot and tossed the pillowcase over a shoulder.
We did not buy our costumes. We made them. Everyone did. When I was four, I was a princess with a magic wand that was a fly swatter covered in tinfoil. We have a black and white photo of me in my frilly lace princess dress holding my magic wand up high. My mother’s ingenuity of wrapping tinfoil over a fly swatter makes me smile.
Once my costume was my own decision, I dressed as the same thing, much like my nephew who was a Power Ranger annually but switched to a different color. I dressed differently every year but I was still a hobo complete with a bandana bundle on a stick. I was not the only hobo-dressed kid trick or treating.
I had a romantic view of hobos. My grandma in Wisconsin fed hobos outside her back door at a picnic table, right off of her kitchen. Grandma Gusty was known as a great cook in her community. She said the hobos had a way of marking your house so other hobos would know you were willing to feed hungry people.
Once, I was in the kitchen when a man came to grandma’s back door asking for a meal. I turned to grandma who told the man to have a seat at the picnic table. She heated up food — large servings of a roast, mashed potatoes, gravy and vegetables. She had me make several ham sandwiches and pack them in an empty coffee can along with a few hard boiled eggs, an orange and an apple. Grandma tossed in bandages and a tube of antibiotic cream before we put the lid on the coffee can.
We then carried the food to the man sitting at the picnic table. Grandma served the food on a china plate with real silverware and a cloth napkin. She brought the man a piece of pie and hot coffee too. The man returned the plates, silverware, cup and napkin at the back door, thanking my grandma once again.
As this man walked away, I asked my grandma where he would go. She said he probably would try to work a few days at the paper mill and then he would hop on a train in whatever direction he was headed. After this visit, I frequently asked my grandma if any hobos had come to her house. Grandma let hobos sleep in her garage in the winter with a space heater running. She kept a pile of old blankets in the garage. I loved hearing the hobo stories, especially if they told grandma about their lives.
The word “hobo” came into use after the Civil War. Families were displaced and many men were out of work. The word may come from “homeward bound” or “homeless boy.” Or, it could have come from the railroad greeting “Ho, beau.”
Stereotypically, the saying goes that “Hobos work and wander. Tramps drink and wander. And, bums just drink.” According to Todd DePastino, author of “Citizen Hobo: How a Century of Homelessness Shaped America” wrote “Hobos were more organized, militant, independent and political than tramps.”
After World War II, the word “bum” gained favor to describe men who were unemployed. In the 1970s and 1980s, the words “homeless” and “homelessness” began to be used to describe modern homelessness. The homeless statistics in the United States are staggering. In cities, homelessness stares you in the face, especially when homeless encampments happen in places like Interstate 35W in Minneapolis, Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan or in the Bay Area of California.
Rural homelessness can be harder to see. We have families who are homeless in Meeker County and surrounding counties. Homeless people in their teens and twenties often escape the statistics because they are sleeping on couches and floors of friends’ houses, playing a rotation game of living wherever they land.
We no longer romanticize homelessness, thank goodness. Children no longer dress as hobos, tramps, bums or homeless people for Halloween. I cringe a bit when I consider my repetitive hobo costume. However, I still have a love for hobo culture.
Someday, I want to attend the Britt Hobo Days which is the National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa — a town of 2,044 as of the 2020 Census. Britt has been holding this convention since the 1900s. The convention is a weekend of celebration — a parade, arts and crafts, entertainment and food. The hobos elect a King and Queen of the Hobos!
Hobos from all over come to the convention each year. A hobo jungle is set-up where the hobos sell their crafts and entertain guests for no charge. Best of all, Britt is home to the National Hobo Museum and the Hobo Memorial Cemetery. I love cemeteries and tour them regularly when I travel. Some hobos from the steam era of trains are buried at the Hobo Memorial Cemetery! My Grandma Gusty would love my visiting the Hobo Memorial Cemetery!
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.