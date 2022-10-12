Trick or treat! My niece, her husband and their three children always dress up for Halloween. When the kids were younger, they often wore themed costumes as a family. My favorite two are when they dressed as the Addams Family and the Scooby Doo crew. Now that the kids are 13, 10 and 4, theme costumes fall to just my niece and her husband. My niece and her husband take their kids trick or treating, like most parents today. And, like most kids today, the kids wear purchased costumes.

When I was a kid, we went trick or treating on our own. All the kids did. Parents stayed home to pass out candy. We roamed in groups, herding younger kids so we did not lose them as we canvassed the entire town. We waited until one group of kids finished at a house before the next group went up to the door. We took turns ringing doorbells and knocking on doors.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

