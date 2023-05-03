Have you watched “Shark Tank”? A panel of investors listens to entrepreneurs pitch their products, hoping the investors will back their ideas financially. I was aware of “Shark Tank” but I had not watched an episode until recently.
I marvel at how quickly the investors decide whether or not they want to invest in the products. They have a sixth sense, a mix of intuition and industry knowledge, about what products are worthy of their financial backing. I do not have the investors’ sixth sense. I am not good at predicting trends. And I cannot see the next big thing on the horizon, even if it is in a spotlight.
As a teenager, I assured my brother, who loved “Lost in Space” (1965) and “Star Trek” (1966), that the fascination with “outer space stories” would be short-lived. I also thought “Star Wars” (1977) was no big deal. I loved NASA and the space program, so I predicted people wanted to follow space travel with real astronauts, not imaginary character-driven space travel.
Growing up in Indiana, I spent a fair amount of time at two types of race tracks — car races and horse races. My dad and uncle raced cars. As kids, we hung around the race track and enjoyed being in the pit. I chose race cars by color or if I knew the drivers. We did not race our horses, but the grandfather of my friend, Karin, raced his horse. Karin and I walked around the stables and nuzzled horses. I chose horses by their names, not the odds.
I am the same way with wine. A pretty label or a clever name can override what type of wine I intend to purchase. I rarely won a car or horse race with my preference for colors, drivers and names. However, I have stumbled on some great wines based on pretty labels and clever names.
I am a clothes horse. I know a fair amount about fashion. I love reading fashion and style books. I am an avid reader of fashion magazines, meaning I read fashion ads too. However, I did not predict (nor can I believe!) the longevity of low-rise jeans, asymmetrical hemlines, or tops with holes at the shoulders where shoulder pads once reigned.
I also am a voracious reader. I read both fiction and nonfiction. I read the classics and books that win awards. I also read literary fiction and historical fiction. My nonfiction reading includes history, politics, memoirs, cookbooks, gardening, fashion and style. I can recommend great books.
However, my favorite two books are relatively unknown, even though I thought they would be blockbuster bestsellers! I absolutely love “Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern and “The Golem and the Jinni” by Helene Wecker. My heart aches for these two books to be read by more people.
For the most part, I am comfortable knowing I cannot “pick ’em” when it comes to the next big thing. However, I came close to predicting that coloring could be a worthwhile pursuit for adults! I loved to color when I was a kid. I love coloring with the children in my life. And, I, now, am an adult colorer with a turntable of colored pencils.
I had not thought much about the therapeutic aspects of coloring as an adult until my sister Deb took up coloring earnestly. We are a family with chemical dependency issues. When Deb gave up alcohol, street drugs, and cigarettes all at once, she colored her way to sobriety.
Evenings were hard for her so she started coloring to keep her hands and mind busy. Deb started on page one and colored one page after the other until she finished a coloring book and then she started the next coloring book.
Deb colored one color book after the other until she conquered the demons of alcohol, street drugs, and cigarettes. She is deceased now; but, she would tell you that between the three demons, cigarettes were the hardest to give up. Nicotine is a powerful drug.
Deb had almost 30 years of being clean and sober. We would laugh when Deb said her way of staying clean and sober was coloring. We often talked about how other adults might find coloring helpful. We thought coloring book companies should produce adult coloring books.
And, then, coloring for adults exploded in a big way! Teasingly, we said we could have made a fortune had we run with the idea. Yet, we were proud Deb was on the cutting edge before coloring for adults became so popular.
My penchant for adult coloring is the closest I have come to having a sixth sense about something that resonates with people. I think it is unlikely I will have a sixth sense about the next big thing. Although, I hope the next big thing is not something I have predicted will not be a trend! I am still eating crow for my sentiments about “Lost in Space,” “Star Trek,” and “Star Wars.”
— Judy Holmes is a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, who resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.