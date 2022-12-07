Did you have a cup of coffee this morning? I did! Sixty-three percent of Americans have a cup of coffee in the morning. Americans drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day. Worldwide, people drink about 2 billion cups of coffee every day.

My favorite coffee beans are Caribou’s Obsidian followed by Starbucks’ Italian, French and Espresso roasts. I like dark roasted coffee beans. I love coffee from fresh ground beans. The oily sheen and sharp scent of the beans makes me happy. The sound of the coffee grinder is music to my ear.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

