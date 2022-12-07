Did you have a cup of coffee this morning? I did! Sixty-three percent of Americans have a cup of coffee in the morning. Americans drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day. Worldwide, people drink about 2 billion cups of coffee every day.
My favorite coffee beans are Caribou’s Obsidian followed by Starbucks’ Italian, French and Espresso roasts. I like dark roasted coffee beans. I love coffee from fresh ground beans. The oily sheen and sharp scent of the beans makes me happy. The sound of the coffee grinder is music to my ear.
My coffee grinder is a Krups, gifted to me when I was in my early 30s. My friend, Debbie, gave me the grinder along with bags of coffee beans. She was trying to entice me back to coffee drinking as I had given it up at the time. Coffee drinkers like to sit awhile after they eat, drink their coffee slowly and talk. When I quit drinking coffee, I turned into a let’s get back to work hubba-hubba person. Debbie could take it no longer and solved the problem by giving me the coffee grinder!
I make myself a latte most mornings. I like to brew coffee in a French press pot or espresso machine, especially on the weekends. During the week, I usually make coffee with Caribou or Starbucks k-pods in a Keurig. I love hot-steamed milk with froth for my lattes. Although, some mornings, I pour cold milk into my coffee cup and call it good.
Yep, I am one of those $5 a cup coffee idiots prevalent in my generation. Going out for high-priced coffee is a big part of my social life. My mom’s friends gathered at their various houses for coffee, sometimes in the morning or right before school let out. They drank percolated coffee until Mr. Coffee makers came along. My dad’s friends did not go out for coffee until they retired; and, then, they met at fast food joints, drinking the cheapest dish-water coffee imaginable.
My dad loved to tease me about my generation’s willingness to pay for high-priced coffee drinks. Dad’s coffee comedy at my expense was funny given that as a kid, I swore I would never drink coffee — let alone, spend money on coffee! I was the first one up at our house. Making my parents’ morning coffee often fell to me. Wet or dry, coffee grounds are messy. I frequently made the pronouncement that I would never need coffee to wake up in the morning.
I did not drink coffee until I worked at Camp Friendship in Annandale during the summers of my college years. I do not know if it was the smell of coffee over a campfire or if it was that I finally needed coffee to wake up after being up at night with campers. I have an image in my head of standing with my hands around a cup of hot steaming coffee. I am wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, a coral wool sweater cardigan, army boots and a floral scarf on my head. I am talking with my friend Carol as we sip our coffee, keeping an eye on our campers finishing breakfast.
I remember I returned to college a full-fledged coffee drinker. Enough so, that I had a small percolating coffee pot in one of the study rooms at the college when I was writing papers. I gave this little coffee pot to my sister, Kathy, who at the time, was a non-coffee drinker, favoring tea. Her in-laws were coffee drinkers and I insisted Kathy make them coffee when they came over. Plus, I wanted to be able to make coffee at Kathy’s house when I visited.
My next coffee pot was stocky in size made of clear glass so you could see the coffee percolating on the stove. I cannot tell you how many times I boiled over coffee out of this pot. Eventually, I bought a bright red coffee maker with a timer so my morning coffee brewed while I was in the shower.
Then, I bought my first espresso machine. And, I bought a pour over coffee set-up. My friend, Linda, gave me my first French press pot and I fell in love with press pot coffee. My friend, Jan, gave me her silver tall percolating coffee pot a couple of years ago. My niece, Malinda, gave me her Keurig when she gave up drinking coffee. And, I recently upgraded my espresso machine.
My parents had one way to make coffee. I currently have four ways. Most of my friends have more than one way to make coffee. My parents had more coffee cups than most people of their generation. My mom loved dishes. I love dishes too. I have an embarrassing number of cups. Many cups are gifts received over the years. Regardless, I could serve quite the number of people a cup of coffee.
My mom’s generation had coffee parties in their homes. My generation meets at places like Bikes by Bob and Mimi’s. We stop at Casey’s and Scooter’s for coffee-to-go. I have given lots of tea parties with fancy sandwiches and scones with clotted cream. But, I have not given a coffee party.
My mom would be so happy if I gave a coffee party. And, my dad would be thrilled that I stayed home for coffee — ha!
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.