I was an introverted, serious, and well-behaved child, shy and lost in my own thoughts. As an adult, I am still lost in my own thoughts. I am well-behaved in most situations, although I have marched in a few demonstrations. I remain an introvert but I have learned to be socially extroverted, not shy and not always so serious. I happily continued my nerdy, bookwormy, dorky attitudes and behaviors from childhood into adulthood.

I started following the news when Richard Nixon and John Kennedy ran for president in 1960. I was nine years old and in fourth grade. My parents let me stay up on election night after they went to bed so I could watch Walter Conkrite report the election returns on our black-and-white console television. I fell in love with the news — politics; government; and, reporters in general, and Walter Conkrite, specifically.

