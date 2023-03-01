I was an introverted, serious, and well-behaved child, shy and lost in my own thoughts. As an adult, I am still lost in my own thoughts. I am well-behaved in most situations, although I have marched in a few demonstrations. I remain an introvert but I have learned to be socially extroverted, not shy and not always so serious. I happily continued my nerdy, bookwormy, dorky attitudes and behaviors from childhood into adulthood.
I started following the news when Richard Nixon and John Kennedy ran for president in 1960. I was nine years old and in fourth grade. My parents let me stay up on election night after they went to bed so I could watch Walter Conkrite report the election returns on our black-and-white console television. I fell in love with the news — politics; government; and, reporters in general, and Walter Conkrite, specifically.
I grew up with “The Chicago Tribune” and “The Minneapolis Star Tribune.” In high school, I took a current events class where we read and studied a newspaper. We each received our own copy of the newspaper. For the life of me, I cannot remember the name of the paper, although I know I stumbled onto this newspaper online somewhere in the past year. We took news quizzes every Friday morning.
In college, I belonged to groups that gathered to read and discuss various newspapers. I became a fan of “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post.” After college, I started reading both “The Star Tribune” and “The St. Paul Pioneer Press” — having them delivered along with the Sunday issue of “The New York Times.” The fun of reading both the Minneapolis and the St. Paul papers was comparing news stories, learning who scooped who, and, deciding what writers wrote the story the best.
Eventually, I worked with people younger than I was, who read the news only online. I rolled my eyes, no doubt, and thought I would never stoop so low. However, I read the news online now but I have never given up my newspaper habit. And, I continue to watch television news and news shows.
Every Friday, I look forward to taking two news quizzes. I work my way through “The New York Times News Quiz” and “CNN’s 5 Things Weekly News Quiz.” The quizzes arrive in my email. Of course, it is great fun when I can whiz through the quizzes with one right answer after another. However, this is not always the case! Sometimes it is easy to think I know the story but when I take the quiz, I suddenly waffle.
This week, I waffled over the name of the train company carrying toxic chemicals that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Most news quizzes give you four or five choices for answers. I knew the name of the chemical and the location of the derailment. But I did not have a crucial fact to the story securely in my brain’s recall. The train company is Norfork Southern.
Taking news quizzes not only helps me get the facts straight in news stories, but the quizzes also help me learn about the news I totally missed. Each question is answered with an explanation of the news story.
I often waffle over sports questions and, sometimes popular news throws me for a loop. One of the quiz questions asked what candy-flavored soda Pepsi is bringing back due to popular demand. I knew the answer but only because I keyed into this popular news because it might find its way into a news quiz. Otherwise, I most likely, would have gone right by this popular news.
The answer is Peeps. I prefer Coke over Pepsi. And, I am not a fan of Peeps; although, I love “The Star Tribune’s” Diorama Peeps Contest where spring and Easter-themed dioramas are created with Peeps. Twenty years of dioramas made from Peeps is popular news at its best.
Peep dioramas make me smile! I said I am dorky!