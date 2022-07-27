I just finished eating a 4-ounce size container of Noosa’s salted caramel yogurt – my current favorite. The Noosa yogurt culture is from Australia. The milk is from a Colorado farmer — Rob Graves, a fourth generation dairy farmer.

I always have yogurt in my refrigerator. I wore out two yogurt makers. When I make yogurt now, I use my crockpot which will make 8 cups without all the putzy effort with separate jars.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and excellent cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags