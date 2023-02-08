My nephew, Jace, is in preschool. He is learning to print his name. He printed his name for me recently — “J-c-e” on one line and “a” on the next line. He printed the “a” on its own line, because he makes it larger than the other three letters. The “a” is his hard letter, he said. He drew a wobbly circle and a tail long enough for a cat. Jace and I love that our two names begin with the same letter.
Jace is better at sharing “J” with me than my niece, Tonya, was about sharing any of the letters in her name. At the car seat stage, Tonya often was reduced to tears when she saw a “Stop” sign. She worried tearfully that the “Stop” sign took her letters. Indeed, the “t” and the “o” are in her first name; and, the “S” and the “p” are in her last name. Her sister, Codi, would comfort her, assuring Tonya that there were enough letters to spell her name.
My niece Lexy is learning cursive, signing her name with a gorgeous “L.” I learned the Palmer method of cursive in fourth grade with Mrs. Fenstermaker. I knew handwriting was important because my dad gave my mother grief about her handwriting. Dad had perfect Palmer handwriting. Mom’s cursive was created by Betty just like my cursive was created by Judy. Alas, the Palmer method was not for mom or me.
The Palmer’s Guide to Business Writing was printed in 1894. The Palmer method was developed around 1888. I recently learned that the Palmer method requires “muscle motion.” Arm muscles are used “rather than allowing the fingers to move in writing.” Aha! Betty and Judy engaged our fingers, not our arm muscles! Dad gave me grief about my handwriting too, often sitting with me at the kitchen table and showing me how to write beautiful Palmer letters.
Remember the small charming post office in Darwin? Years ago, my parents stopped at the Darwin Post Office to buy stamps and the postmaster said that he could spot my envelopes a mile away. He stated that he could not read my handwriting but he knew the envelopes were for my parents. He also said that my parents were fortunate that their daughter wrote letters to them so often.
From this conversation with the postmaster, dad informed me in Palmer cursive that the Post Office master in Darwin, Minnesota, had filed an official complaint about my handwriting with Postmaster General E. T. Klassen in Washington, D.C. (1972). Dad included a page with samples of upper and lower case letters he wrote in his perfect Palmer cursive.
I howled with laughter but I did not practice Palmer cursive. I started printing my envelopes for my parents in Darwin. Sometimes, I included a note for the postmaster on the back of the envelope. Mom was the letter writer in our family. I wrote my letters to mom and she read them to dad since my handwriting made dad shake his head. When I wrote to dad, I printed and gave him grief that he had not yet learned to read cursive.
