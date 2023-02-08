My nephew, Jace, is in preschool. He is learning to print his name. He printed his name for me recently — “J-c-e” on one line and “a” on the next line. He printed the “a” on its own line, because he makes it larger than the other three letters. The “a” is his hard letter, he said. He drew a wobbly circle and a tail long enough for a cat. Jace and I love that our two names begin with the same letter.

Jace is better at sharing “J” with me than my niece, Tonya, was about sharing any of the letters in her name. At the car seat stage, Tonya often was reduced to tears when she saw a “Stop” sign. She worried tearfully that the “Stop” sign took her letters. Indeed, the “t” and the “o” are in her first name; and, the “S” and the “p” are in her last name. Her sister, Codi, would comfort her, assuring Tonya that there were enough letters to spell her name.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

