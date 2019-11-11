I was helping with some old, old books in the basement of the library this fall and found a 1927 cookbook. It was the "Rumford Complete Cookbook" by the Rumford Baking Powder Company. This baking powder contains Harvard Professor Horsford's phosphate baking powder which no other baking powder contains. It was "much more wholesome than the cream of tartar or baking alum that was more commonly used." I found several good recipes. In the "Recipes for the Sick" there were recipes, often referred to, but ones I have never seen in print. I doubt any lady will make these but it makes for interesting reading.
Gruel has been served in orphanages, prisons, and concentration camps. I have seen it in movies and read it in Oliver Twist. I have never seen a recipe for gruel. This cook book had three!
Oatmeal Gruel
1 c. warm water or milk
2 Tbsp. of oatmeal
1/4 tsp. salt
Have water or milk actively boiling, shake oats into it and cook 15 minutes. Then place over hot water in a double boiler and cook one hour. If milk is used, add the salt just before serving. If water is used, the salt can be added with water. When done strain to remove particles of oats.
Cornmeal Gruel
1 1/2 c water
2 Tbsp. of corn meal
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cook just like the oatmeal gruel, may not need to strain this gruel.
Arrowroot Gruel
1 Tbsp. arrowroot
1 c. milk
1/2 tsp. salt
A very little sugar
2 Tbsp. brandy or wine
Mix the arrowroot with a little milk, heat the remainder and, when boiling, put in the arrowroot and cook gently for 10 minutes. Add salt and sugar, and just before serving add the brandy or wine. Arrowroot contains little nutriment, but is useful and a vehicle for the serving of stimulants.
---
The Rumford Cookbook had a recipe for baking powder biscuits. They stated the chief requirements for good biscuits are 1) a very soft dough, almost sticky; 2) very little handling; 3) a very quick oven.
Rumford Biscuits
2 c. flour
2 Tbsp of shortening
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 c. milk or water
4 tsp. of Rumford baking powder
Sift together flour, salt, and baking powder. rub in the shortening with the fingers, just working it in until well blended. Mix in the milk, or water, until just blended. Turn onto a well floured board, roll or pat until about 3/4 of an inch thick. Cut into round biscuits and lay them, not touching each other. Bake in a quick oven 12 to 14 minutes.
---
Several years ago, Adam and I were vacationing in Georgia. We stopped in Washington, Georgia and did the walking tour of historic homes. Since we needed a bathroom and coffee break, we stopped in an old bank-turned-restaurant. They were setting up the lunch buffet and this recipe was taped on the wall. Their squash casserole had received several awards. So, I copied it down on a guest check and tried it that fall. It is still on the guest check! The directions say to cut 2 pounds of squash into cubes and boil. Well you will only do that once. Squash is too hard to peel and cut into cubes. So I baked about 3 pounds of squash and used that, allowing for the waste of the seeds and skin.
Southern Squash Casserole
2 lbs. of acorn or Hubbard squash, cut into 1 " cubes (put your cooked squash in a bowl)
Add:
1 clove of garlic minced
2/3 c finely chopped onion
1 tsp. salt 2 tbsp. butter
Now remember you can peel and cut the clove of garlic into 4 pieces, put the teaspoon of salt on top and set aside in a dish. After a few minutes, use the back of the spoon to smash the garlic into the salt. Then stir this into the squash, butter, and onions.
Beat 1/4 c. evaporated milk and 2 eggs. Stir in 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese. Fold into squash mixture.
Sprinkle 1/2 c. crushed crackers on top and pour on 2 tbsp. melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
---
I plan to do a Christmas cookie recipe, at least one, every column between now and Christmas. This is Miriam's Chocolate Covered Cherries. These are very sweet and rich. People love them but eat just one.
Years ago about this time of year, we had a group of four hockey moms get together and made candies and fancy cookies. We started at 8 a.m. and were done when the kids got home from school. We divided everything by four and the leftovers went on a plate for the current president of the LDC Youth Hockey Association. There was always something going on in youth hockey and as the day progressed, we made up a poem to go the with treats!
For this recipe, the cherries need to be well drained, like on paper toweling. Also, they should be made about two weeks before Christmas and kept in the refrigerator. The syrup inside forms during this time. There is a trick to making them. You'll see; don't let the dough get warm.
Miriam's Chocolate Covered Cherries
1 stick melted butter
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 1/2 c. coconut
2 lbs. powdered sugar
1 1/2 c. very finely chopped pecans
2 large jars maraschino cherries, well drained
1 large block chocolate almond bark
Mix powdered sugar, butter, condensed milk, coconut, and nuts together. Mixture will be thick. Chill in refrigerator. Then remove and make a walnut size ball and flatten out. Place cherry in the middle and wrap mixture completely around the cherry and seal it. Place on a wax paper lined cookie sheet. Do as many as you can and when powdered sugar mixture gets sticky, put it back in the refrigerator. Take the cookie sheet out in the garage and set it on the deep freeze. The cherries need to be very firm, ok to freeze slightly. Keep repeating this until the cherries are gone. Then make sure the last group of cherries is very firm. Melt the almond bark and dip cherries to cover. Place on wax paper. You can do about half the cherries; leave the other half in the garage and keep cold. Now this is not a perfect recipe. Sometimes you run out of cherries and sometimes you run out of almond bark, so have some extra of both.