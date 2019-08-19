This weekend was Forest City weekend with both the Threshers and Stockade having their annual events. My ancestors on my father’s side went to the Stockade in 1862. The Krugers from Greenleaf were warned and loaded the family in the wagon, hitched up the oxen, and tied the cow to the back. Highway 22 was not there and it was an old trail; they made it safely to the Stockade. The Carl Schultz’s from Harvey Township also headed to the Stockade.
The tractor parade at the Threshers is fascinating to watch. All that old equipment lovingly restored. They also have great food. The Stockade’s homemade ice cream is a must. While at the Stockade, I visited the bakery to talk to Betty Hermann. She has her family’s pioneer recipes.
This recipe is from Bob’s family. His mother, Freida Hermann (Mrs. Walter) said it was from her grandmother. Flatbread has made a comeback and is used in sandwiches.
I always think of these woman making this in a wood burning stove.
Pioneer Flatbread
3 c. flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 c. buttermilk or sour milk
2 c. oatmeal
1/2 c. shortening
1/4 c. sugar
Mix dry ingredients, cut in shortening, add milk. Mix well. Divide into 10 parts, roll very thin, cut into strips. Bake 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees until light brown.
---
These are from Betty’s mother, Linnea (Mrs. Herman) Rick’s. She also remembers her grandmother making these recipes.
Pioneer Whole Wheat Bread
2 pkg. yeast
2 c. lukewarm water
Mix these and let stand 10 minutes. Then add:
2 c. lukewarm milk
1/2 c. brown sugar
2 c. whole wheat flour
Mix well, Then add:
1/3 c. lard
2 Tbsp. molasses
1 Tbsp. salt
6-plus c. white flour
Knead, let rise to double, punch down and let rise again. Shape into two loaves and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
---
This recipe makes two, two-crust pies. I would think pioneer women rarely made just one pie.
Pioneer Pie Crust
Blend together 3 c. flour, 1 1/2 c. lard, 1/2 tsp salt.
Beat together 1 egg, 1 Tbsp. vinegar, 5 Tbsp. water. Mix with flour mixture and roll out. Makes enough for two double-crust pies.
---
Gingersnap cookies were very popular with pioneers. I have my grandmother’s recipe, also passed down from her mother. Betty had samples of these cookies and that should be enough to make them! They were delicious.
Ginger Snap Cookies
3/4 c. shortening
1 c. sugar
1/4 c. molasses
1 egg
2 c. flour
1/4 tsp salt.
2 tsp. soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. cloves
1 tsp. ginger
Roll into balls and then roll in sugar. Bake 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees.
* These are the only directions because every pioneer woman knew you mixed the shortening, sugar, egg, and molasses together. Then you blended the dry ingredients and added them. The directions were necessary to bake the rolled cookie as compared to dropping the dough from a spoon or cutting the cookies out!
Betty reminded me of this year’s Pioneer Christmas on Dec. 7. And don’t forget next year’s Rendezvous and Thresher’s Show on Aug. 15 and 16.
---
Looking through some old family recipes, I found one from Mamie Hartwig. I do not remember exactly how she is a relative but I remember her as a lovely woman. This is her potato pancake recipe; I am surprised it was written down. It seemed everyone “just made” potato pancakes. Don’t let the batter sit; it will turn dark from the starch on the potatoes.
Mamie Hartwig’s Potato Pancakes
Grate 2 c. of potatoes into 1/4 c. milk. Drain off liquids. Add 1 egg beaten, 2 Tbsp. flour, salt and pepper. Bake on a greased griddle until brown. Good with apple sauce.
---
This is from my great aunt Minnie. She was about 4-feet, 10-inches tall and I never saw her without a big smile. Everyone loved her homemade spaghetti sauce.
Aunt Minnie’s Homemade Spaghetti Sauce
1 lb. browned ground beef
1 large can of tomatoes
1 Tbsp. vinegar
2 bay leaves
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 small can tomato paste
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
A dash of each: allspice, thyme, steak sauce, Tabasco sauce, soy sauce
Mix all with the browned hamburger and bring to a boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove bay leaves before serving. Serve over cooked spaghetti noodles.