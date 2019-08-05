Grilling season is a great time to experiment with meat rubs. If you have not used them, you are in for a treat. Many meat rubs can be purchased in stores, but a mixture from your cupboard is quick and easy. These are called dry rubs because they are a dry mixture.
Steaks and pork chops should be thick when using a rub. Use a heaping teaspoon for each average-size steak. Spread it on one side of the steak until it is all covered. Then put on plastic wrap, rub side down. Repeat with the other side of the steak and wrap with plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator at least two hours and up to overnight. Then grill as usual. This mixture can be sprinkled on right before grilling but you do not get as good a flavor.
This is excellent on pork, either pork chops or pork roast. It can be used on ribs also.
Spice Rub for Pork
2 Tbsp. paprika 2 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. cayenne pepper 2 Tbsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. brown sugar 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
1 tsp. ground sage 1 tsp. oregano
1/4 c. salt 1 Tbsp. freshly ground pepper
Mix together all ingredients in a small bowl or jar. This can be stored on a sealed container up to a couple months. Rub on pork chops or pork roast as directed above. Remove plastic wrap and grill checking internal temperature.
This is a versatile rub with ingredients found right in the kitchen The technique for garlic and salt is one I use all the time!.
Dry Rub for Beef
3 cloves of garlic 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. ground fresh black pepper 1 tsp. dried rosemary
Peel the garlic and place the whole clove on a cutting board. Press, actually smash, the garlic and pour about 1/3 of the salt on top. Repeat this with the remaining 2 cloves and remaining salt. Allow this to sit about five to seven minutes. Mix the pepper and rosemary in a bowl. For a variation you can try some thyme instead of rosemary. After sitting for several minutes, the oil will leave the garlic. Using a spoon again, mash the garlic, oil, and salt together. Then scrape it all in the bowl with the pepper. Mix well. By breaking down the garlic and releasing the oil, you will get a better distribution of flavor. This works well with minced garlic also. Rub this into beef steaks or a roast, only a light layer.
Beef Marinade
Make the dry rub for beef above following the directions. When combined, add three tablespoons of olive oil. Put steaks or roast in a zip lock bag with the marinade. Refrigerate at least two hours but up to 24 hours. Turn zip lock bag every few hours to distribute marinade. Grill as desired.
The recipe states this is good for lamb or poultry. I have not tried it but it looks interesting.
Lemon Garlic Marinade
3 c. coarsely chopped onions 1 Tbsp. salt
1/4 c. fresh lemon juice 2 tsp. minced garlic or two cloves
2 tsp. basil 3 Tbsp. olive oil
Use same salt garlic technique and let it sit five to seven minutes. Put the onions ion a blender or food processor and puree. Pour them into a strainer to drain and save the juice. Press the onions with a spoon to remove all the liquid. Discard onions. Mix onion juice and rest of ingredients in a zip lock bag. Add salt and garlic and knead to dissolve. Add meat and refrigerate at least two hours and up to overnight. Grill as desired
The United States Department of Agriculture has recommendations for the internal temperature of beef. The meat should rest 5 to 10 minutes before checking the temperature. To ensure food safety, the USDA recommendations are about 10 degrees higher.
Rare 140 degrees
Medium Rare 150 degrees
Medium 160 degrees
Medium Well 170 degrees
Well Done 170 degrees plus