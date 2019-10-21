I’m taking a change from my usual entry here to do a thank you and a kudo. First, thank you for all of your support for our efforts to raise funds for transportation for preschoolers. My community partners from CCT, Mighty Dragons, St Philip's preschool and area child care providers, work together to make sure all children have access to preschool programs in our area. Thank you for your response to our plea for funds and bingo players for last week’s Power of the Purse Bingo! I am always so thankful for the ability to live in such a generous community to call home! Thank you!
And for kudos. I am so privileged to work with so many professionals who have a passion for children's learning and growth and I was struck again by a great example of such dedication this week. As a Kiwanian I am able to hear from many organizations and individuals that serve our students. This last week members of the football team and Coach Jim Jackman came to tell us of their season so far and what the postseason play possibilities are (congrats guys on your win last Wednesday!).
I have to tell you that my first encounter with Jim Jackman was at an early childhood center. This tall, imposing young man sat in a small preschool chair across a little table from a preschooler, and was oh so gently helping that little one learn language and speech skills, important life skills. So you can guess how this old early childhood teacher admired him from the get go!
I tell you I had the same feelings of admiration as I sat and listened to now Coach Jackman explain the lessons his players were learning as they face the stress and pressure of playing football. When asked about how his players handle the stress of what winning or losing could do to post play, and how they handled the criticism of poor plays, missed calls, or showing their age and pressure levels of life on the gridiron, his answers warmed my heart as he showed his understanding of his players and the lessons they are learning. He said they are learning to understand that life is full of bad calls, misunderstandings, and mistakes. They are learning that they need to handle them with humility and maturity. Once again I saw this tall imposing man, standing across the room from his students, helping them to learn, once again, important life skills. Kudos Coach!
