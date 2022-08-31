Back in June, when the Supreme Court issued its Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, attention understandably focused on the majority’s view of what the Constitution allows. In their decision, the six justices contended that if the right to an abortion could not be found in the Constitution — or in early American legal precedent — then it doesn’t actually exist.

This was new ground for the Court, and it raised the specter of a rollback of other personal freedoms Americans have come to take for granted, including the rights to use contraceptives and to gay marriage. In their Dobbs dissent, the Court’s three liberals wrote that those and other rights “are all part of the same constitutional fabric, protecting autonomous decision-making over the most personal of life decisions …” and that as a result of the majority’s reasoning, “all rights that have no history stretching back to the mid-19th century are insecure.”

— Lee Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

