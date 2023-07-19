Now that it’s settled down to just a low simmer, the revolt by members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives has mostly left the front pages. But it would be fair to say that it hasn’t been resolved — merely cooled for the moment. Since it could flare up again at any time, it’s worth taking a step back and looking at why, in the long run, the House might be better off because of it.

First, though, let’s recap. As you may recall, the whole thing began when some of the House GOP caucus’s most conservative members decided to use more than words to express their displeasure with the debt ceiling agreement struck between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In essence, they took their own party’s agenda hostage, with 11 of them siding with Democrats on a procedural vote that halted progress on several Republican-sponsored bills. In the closely divided House, this was enough to produce a week of gridlock early in June, while McCarthy and the rebels huddled to try to come to terms.

Lee Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

