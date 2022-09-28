Politics

Now that summer’s officially over and public attention is turning to the mid-term elections, we know what the parties want us to concentrate on. Democrats are running on abortion access, threats to democracy, their big climate package, and a record of accomplishment on Capitol Hill. Republicans are running on crime, border security, inflation, and the economy in general.

But there’s another issue neither side is talking much about that deserves your attention this year. I’m talking about political skill. Not the kind that gets people elected, but the kind that helps them be effective once in office. Because right now, our democracy needs office-holders who’ve got it, in both parties.

— Lee Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

Tags