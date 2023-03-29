Bipartisan government

If you’ve been paying attention to national news, you know that one of the big topics preoccupying Washington is a debate over lifting the debt ceiling. So, for that matter, is overhauling Social Security.

Many Democrats and Republicans alike are dug in on how, and under what conditions, Congress should act on these key issues. But make no mistake: It must act. Defaulting on the national debt in the name of deficit reduction or structural spending reform would be economically calamitous. And though there’s a little time on Social Security, it’s running out: the system will exhaust its reserves in about a decade, at which point recipients will face a sharp cut in benefits.

Lee Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

