Back in mid-July, an eye-opening poll came out. It raises some serious questions about Americans’ underlying confidence in our democracy.

The poll, from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, was filled with dire findings: only about half the country thinks democracy is working at least somewhat well; a majority of U.S. adults believe our laws and policies do a poor job representing what most Americans want; 53% of Americans say views of “people like you” are not represented well by the government; and the same percentage say Congress does a poor job of upholding democratic values — while just 16 percent say it’s doing a good job.

Lee Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

Tags