A paragraph in the Back Then section of the Independent Review from the issue of Dec. 10, 1904, told of a scenario when a Litchfield resident named Tom Wandok packed his familly of little ones into the family’s horse-drawn cart for a jaunt around Lake Ripley.
He wanted to have his small fry see what was described as “hordes of skaters” gliding across the sparkling Lake Ripley ice.
The trip, however, didn’t turn out as pleasant as planned. South of the lake the horse for some reason became frightened and bolted. The carriage overturned, and the kids and Tom were thrown out. The youngsters escaped unhurt, but Tom was seriously hurt and spent some time recovering.
Now, I just passed my 91st birthday — a bit of senility has perhaps crept in, so you’ll have to humor me a bit here, but I did get to thinking what a wonderful supersized outdoor skating rink that big pond at the end of West Ripley, at our western outskirts would make. A pond fashioned as part of a drainage project by the DOT with an $11 million price tag.
Yes, I know, there’s some folly to this line of thinking, because kids today don’t skate outside anymore. Our outdoor rinks are usually deserted and I bet the ice on Ripley has not been cut by a skate blade all winter.
But we can dream can’t we? Maybe if we put up a nice warming house out there — give the ice some attention, build a few bonfires around the site, can you fantasize with me an ice full of skaters drawn from all over the county enjoying a special place?
Maybe we could again draw those “hordes of skaters” mentioned in that 1904 report.
Never happen, I know, but the concept is kind of comforting to dwell on. What a wonderful winter attraction it would be. Yes, we can dream can’t we?