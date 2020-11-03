I know this puts me in the category as dull and unimaginative, but I’ve always been sort of comfortable with seeing things stay as they are. I’m often uncomfortable with change.
Now, in my 63 years in Litchfield (I arrived in the summer of 1957 to go to work for John Harmon at the Independent Review), I’ve probably ran, walked and more recently, simply plodded around Lake Ripley well over a thousand times. The last time I circled, incidentally, it actually took me three and one-half hours with rests.
That walk around the lake has always been far from a scenic scenario, pretty pedestrian. There’s nice homes with well-kept lawns and some nice wooded area, but nothing to get excited about. But I did get a ride around the lake recently and came upon what, for me, was a startling scene.
The Jewett’s Creek bed north from the lake to under the highway had always been a brushy enclave with a number of gnarly old trees. It had perhaps been that way for a century or more, and I liked it that way.
Well, to my first glance out there recently, it appeared as if that creek bed had been violated in a most devastating way. Brush and trees had been cleared away and had the creek bed and bank were distressingly bare.
Must tell you, I no longer have the reporter’s zeal to look into who did that work and what its purpose is. I’m not even sure who owns the property — whether it’s in the private or public domain.
And the story has another aspect with a completely different viewpoint from mine.
I had a casual conversation the other day with a long-time friend who served the community as mayor for 20 years in a progressive and effective manner.
“Well somebody did a nice job cleaning up the creek bed,” was his unsolicited comment.
You’ll have to drive out there, take a look and form your own opinion.