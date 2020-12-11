I don't walk or run around the lake anymore — activities which in the past were very much a part of my daily routine.
I don't cross country ski in the winter or play racquetball or tennis or golf, activities which I pursued in my younger days with much enthusiasm but limited skills.
My physical activity as I approach 92 in age is limited to a shuffling walk along East Fifth Street from Armstrong on the west past my house to Gilman on the east.
What I do a lot is read, and among my regular readings is the Sunday edition of the New York Times, which arrives on my front porch each Sunday in very close to a four-pound package.
No, I don't read all of it — not even close. But I always find some interesting and worthwhile stories, and the most recent issue was no exception. Of particular interest to me was a long and balanced article weighing the merits of making the coronavirus vaccine, when it becomes available, to the very old visa-vis keeping it for the many health-care workers who put their health on the line daily as they do their work-a-day jobs. The article, as are most New York Times stories, was balanced and informative, but to me the question was a no-brainer.
Clearly, in my view, preference should go to the many devoted health-care workrers who put their health on the line each day as they work their jobs.
Most of us oldsters — nonagenarians like me — have had a pretty good life. Through the magic of modern medicine, we've avoided many a health peril. In my case, for instance, I've survived colon cancer, a five-way heart bypass and the loss of sight in one eye, and still and living pretty well.
We have, in effect, had our day. Let the vaccine benefits fall to those doing the vital health-care work today.
Now, as I have noted in this space before, I am something of a pessimist. I expect things to go awry. Yet in this current pandemic I find that I'm sort of optimistic. I kind of expect things to get better by spring.
I see a movement across Litchfield, Minnesota and the nation, toward normalcy.
Hope I'm not just dreaming.