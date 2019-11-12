There was something intensely satisfying for me as I watched every play via
TV of that thrilling Gophers football win over Penn State Saturday.
It brought me back in memory to some 80 years ago when I was a 10-year-old Gopher football fanatic — I mean that literally — and also something of a religious fanatic, too, in the then provincial tiny village of Chanhassen where I grew up.
Yes, I was both a football fanatic and something of a religious fanatic as a 10-year-old, and the following scenario will illustrate that.
The powerful Gopher gridders of 1940 — the team of legends Bruce Smith, Bill Daley, Urban Odson, Dick Wildung and others — was locked in a mid-October duel with arch-rival Michigan.
I was tuned in to the game on WCCO radio, as were about 90 percent of the state’s residents. My mother glanced into our living room and saw me in an almost catatonic state, head upraised, striding across the room. What I was doing is praying emphatically to the Lord for the success of the Gophers. My mother, a religious person herself, I’m sure at the time wondered a bit about my sanity.
Through the years, though, I pretty much lost interest in the Gophers. Except for the successful tenure of Murray Warmath, the Gophers had a series of coaches who talked a good game but didn’t produce results on the field.
But I still recall with profound pleasure those golden years of the Bernie Bierman coaching era. During Bierman’s first tenure — 1934-1941 — I’m quite sure the Gophers and Bernie had the best won-and-lost record in the nation.
Bernie was a Litchfield High School grad, 1918 I think, and his parents ran a furniture store here. He went on to the ‘’U’’ where he was an outstanding football player. He had a number of very good years coaching at Tulane before taking over the Minnesota job in 1934.
He was a very low key coach, sound fundamentally, and his teams reflected this. The histrionics that often follow a good play as depicted on modern television would have earned the perpetrator a quick seat on the bench in the Bierman era.
There was deep statewide pride in all Minnesotans in our football success back in the early Bierman era (1934-1941), and I sensed a bit of that returning in the great victory on Saturday, although, of course, we will never duplicate the early Bieman era when our entirely home grown teams of Minnesotans were the best in the country.
“Minnesota’s Mighty Men” is one sports headline that has stuck with me through the years in describing those glorious grid years.
Bernie left the “U” for service in 1942 and coached for a time the powerful service team, the Iowa Seahawks. He returned to the Gophers head job in 1945 but the next five years were not good for him and the team, and in midseason 1950 he was replaced.
I was a journalism student at the university then, and I was at old Memorial Stadium for the first game of new coach Wes Fesler’s era and recall it as without Bernie on the sidelines as one of the saddest of my sports memories
There was a pleasant coda to the Bierman era for me. Bernie was the principal speaker for the banquet honoring our great 1959 undefeated West Central Conference champs and I got a nice picture for the paper with the famed Gray Eagle with Jim Harder, Kevin Wimmer and Hugh Heimdahl, a trio of standouts on that year’s Dragon team.