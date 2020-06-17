As I moved well past the 91-year mark, I was struck down by what perhaps is one of the most life-altering patterns affecting the old — the realization that it is not safe for you to get behind the wheel any longer.
I’ve been afflicted for some time with a steadily increasing numbness of my right foot, and like so many ailments of the old, there seems to be no treatment for it.
I’ve kept driving in short, careful trips around town, but on the last day of April, a near miss of a near tragic accident led to my decision to quit driving.
Now, unless it’s happened to you, it’s hard to visualize what a no-driving edict means. It is extremely limiting, to say the least.
For me it means my horizons are now limited by the stretch of ever-busy East Fifth Street from Armstrong on the west to Gilman on the ast.
I’m not complaining. I realize that many my age are confined to a wheelchair, thus I’m thankful to be able to walk, albeit at a snail’s pace, with walking sticks.
For me, it’s best, I find, not to ponder on “what I used to do” and appreciate what I still can do.
I try to get out daily along East Fifth, so if you see this old guy hunched over his walking sticks and moving at a slower-than-snail’s pace, maybe give a horn toot. Might quicken his pace a bit.