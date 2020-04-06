I've always been an avid, but slow, reader, and in retirement that is even more apparent.
I usually have three books going. I read the StarTrib and the Willmar paper daily, and recently began subscribing to the Sunday New York Times, which arrives in an almost four-pound package.
I also subscribe to the New Yorker magazine, the New York Review of Books (lots of New Yorks), and look at Time magazine. I should tell you, too, that I never watch TV news.
With the onset of the coronavirus, I've noticed a very disturbing trend in most everything I read — the total lack of any "good news" in any of these publications.
In my quest for good news I must tell you something that has nothing to do with reading but focuses on eating. Last summer I started taking Meals on Wheels three times a week and recently had the delivery upped to dairly, and will tell you the arrival of those meals is a definite day brightener aming the virus gloom.
The meals are not of the gourmet type, but they are tasty and nutritious. An added plus is the consistently upbeat attitude of the volunteers who deliver them. They are always smiling.
The meals are served out of the Gloria Dei kitchen with Amy Larson in charge, and are certainly much looked forward to by those like me who receive them.
Another plus: You can almost set your clock by their regular delivery times.
It's one of the few things you can count on in these perilous times.