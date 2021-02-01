As of this writing, I am among the 7 percent of our nation's citizens who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Let me tell you that, for me, it was an extremely positive experience and sort of reenforced my long-held opinion that in spite of rampant criticism, our government still does some aspects of governing extremely well.
In arranging for the trip to St. Cloud, I benefitted from the seamlessly effective work of our Veterans Service Officer Don Dufner and his ever-efficient aide, Linda Boedigheimer.
I boarded the Vets Service van at 7 a.m. Friday in front of my house for the trip to St. Cloud in the company of a very efficient driver and a talkative but interesting retired farmer from the Grove City area.
The shots were administered on the VA campus in a huge complex that once had been a theater, judging by its stage at one end and balcony at the other. Scattered around the spacious interior were about a dozen sites where the nearly painless shots were administered. There was hardly any waiting. The people giving the shots, in addition to being efficient, seemed particularly pleasant.
The young man wielding the needle at my site, noting that I was from Litchfield, said that in past summers he had made several visits to the outdoor theater north of here.
After your shot you were asked to sit around for 15 or 20 minutes before departing. For my part, I noticed absolutely no adverse impact from the shot. It did, however, give me a more comfortable feeling about facing the threat from the pandemic.
I've circulated very little since the outbreak, existing pretty much with my reading and sports viewing on TV, and to tell you the truth, in my old age I've grown sort of comfortable in that routine.
My next shot is slated for Feb. 26, and like most citizens, I must admit that I am looking for the return of some sense of normalcy in the not-to-distant future. I think the smooth disbursements of these first shots is a strong step in that direction.
I was just past the 92 age mark when I got that first shot, and I think it's entirely proper that those health workers who daily risk their health in their work were getting the shots first. We oldsters have learned to be particularly good at waiting.