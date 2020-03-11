I made something which could be desribed as a maiden voyage a week or so ago.
It was my first outing using a cane, which I acquired as a gift from my kids at Christmas time — offspring who apparently were trying to tell me something.
I travelled over to Willmar with my neighbor Dave Solbrack to attend a noon luncheon sponsored by the West Central Tribune honoring longtime area sports figures. Included in the honorees was Quintin “Lefty” Hoien, who for many years was Dragons baseball coach and a stalwart centerfielder for the D-C Saints when they were one of the state’s best amateur teams.
I think I functioned pretty well in my cane debut, traipsing through the halls of the Kandiyohi Historical Society building where the luncheon was held without incident.
The acquistion and use of a cane — let’s facr it — is a significant milestone in the march through old age. A bit depressing, yes, but yet with a positive aspect — its use, plain and simple, helps you to get around quicker and more safely, to walk more briskly in contrast to your pre-cane shuffle.
I try not to dwell mentally on the fact that not too long ago I was circling Lake Ripley in 34 minutes. (To keep this in perspective, should remind you that the top runners at Watercade time do it in 21 minutes.)
I haven’t become familiar enough with my newly acquired appendage to refer it as “my trusty cane” but hopefully that will come.
One plus is that the use of the cane may lend me a bit of dignity as I wander about town, and that is a trait I sorely need.