One of the most tragic casualties of the coronavirus outbreak in a comfortable small town like Litchfield is the demise of the weekly meetings of the many service clubs — Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary and the like.
I was part of a less formal, nameless group that met every Thursday morning for breakfast and good talk, an apolitical gathering which I, the oldest of the group, much looked forward to each week.
We were a varied group — a current and former long-time mayor — two retired doctors with long service to the community, a retired school superintendent, a retired salesperson, two retired teachers and an aging newspaperman.
We didn't talk about much important at those weekly gatherings, but there was a strong feeling of companionship and positive community spirit about the meetings, and I'm sure we all miss them in this social wasteland created by the coronavirus epidemic.
I think not only of the personal void left by the cancellation of our group, but more about the cancellation of the weekly meetings of the likes of the Kiwanis, Lions and Rotarians, which were pretty much the heart of our community — we are sort of soulless and empty without them.
In some ways, at times, I feel we should revert to the less restrictive measures of the pre-virus era, but deep down I know better. Staying the course is the only sensible option.
We are, of course, not the same community we were six months ago. The most important thing an average citizen like myself can do is keep a positive, hopeful attitude and urge others to do the same.
We pretty much took for granted the wonderful summers of the past we had for so many years here in Litchfield.
Would that it would be long before we can enjoy them again.