“This writer was squarely in the center of a fierce rhubarb which enlivened Sunday’s hotly contested 1-0 victory by the Litchfield A’s over Kingston.”
That was the Independent Review reporter’s lead to the account of that Sunday’s Litch-Kingston game appearing in the July 21, 1958, issue of the Independent Review.
The scenario I’m refering to occurred on a sun-splashed July afternoon at the “old” Litchfield ballpark long past its glory ays wen it housed the state champion Optimists, whose roster glittered with well-paid, talented semi-pro players.
Although the semi-pro era around the state passed, town team baseball back then was still very strong, and teams in communities such as Kingston were an immense source of civic pride.
Litchfield then had a good all-local town team. A few of the top players I recall — Don Klimstra, Gene McHugh, Bob Johnson, the late Greg Rethlake and still playing well into his forties, perhaps the best all-around baseball player the area ever produced, Howie Pennertz Sr.
I played center field for the 1958 team coached by Chuck Anderson, who had just graduated from Hamline, where he starred in baseball and hockey.
Litchfield won that 1958 mid-summer came with Kingston, and a part of that game remains etched in my mind, despite the passage of some 65 years.
In the fourth inning Carold Anderson, one of a number of top-notch Kingston players, with a man on base, lashed a drive toward center field. I was in center, Chuck Anderson, our manager, was in left.
“Throw up your hands,” Chuck called, to signal the ball bounced over the fence, thus a two-bagger, not a home run.
An intense, heated debate followed. The umpire’s immediate decision, that the ball bounced over, stood. Litchfield won the game 1-0 amid the general resentment of the large following of Kingston fans.
I’m not sure how I justified my mental gymnastics in my game report in that week’s paper. I noted that I was at the game in a dual role — as a reporter and a Litchfield A’s player. As a player, I felt under no obligation to report Carold Anderson’s drive cleared the fence. As a reporter, I felt I had to tell what I saw, that the ball cleared the fence.
When the paper hit Kingston that week, the response was such as to make me the least popular person in Kingston. Several letters to the editor were less than favorable to say the least.
Two weeks later, the A’s met Kingston again before a big crowd in a Sunday night game at the Dassel ballpark.
Paul Thompson, a fireballing lefty, who was the top pitcher for the Gustavus team, whose dad was the buttermaker at the Kingston Creamery was on the mound for Kingston.
I batted lead-off for Litch left-handed. As I stepped into the box, I heard the calls of a few of of the more rabid Kingston fans to “stick it in this guy’s ear.” Paul, of course, was above that sort of thing. I did go two-for-three off him.
If you think I’m bragging, I am. We lost the game though.