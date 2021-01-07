Like most Litchfield area residents, I'm broadly aware of the fascinating bit of local history surrounding the death of Dr. Frederick Noah Ripley, who perished in a fierce blizzard 165 years ago near the lake which bears his name. Recently, I came across a tome which put his death in sharp focus.
I'm not sure of the book's origin. I think I picked it up in an obscure cabinet in the back area of the Independent Review, and after this piece plan to return it to Brent at the paper. It's a valuable bit of Meeker County history. Its yellowing pages carry the signature A.T. Catheart as its one time owner. It carries the title "Random Historical Sketch of Meeker County Minnesota from its first settlement to July 4, 1976."
It was the chapter on Dr. Ripley that particularly caught my interest, and would be of interest to many area citizens, both past and present, although they have heard at least snippets of the story before.
As the story unfolds, we learn that Dr. Ripley came from new York City, where he was educated and left a mother and intended wife when he headed west in 1853, arriving in Shakopee, with intent to go west for the purpose of finding a favorable location to practice medicine. Arrangements had been made to establish supplies at Forest City, and Ripley and a friend, John McCleland, left a camp near Clear Lake southeast of Litchfield, where they had spent the winter, for Forest City 18 miles to the north.
According to the book's account, the first day of March 1856 dawned warm and sunny as the pair headed out from their camp. By noon, however, a full-blown blizzard developed. They traveled, according to the account, northeast until dark, when they spent a "brutal night" without food or blankets and the termperature dipping to minus-20.
In the morning they started out again in the supposed direction of Forest City. Whether they arrived at the Crow above or below the location of Forest City, they could not tell, but after fruitlessly perusing the river banks for several hours, they decided to return to their encampment.
Cold and hungry, the report tells, "told on them terribly." Ripley showed signs of severe distress and wanted to stop and rest. McClelland knew, however, that a stop would be fatal and led Ripley for some distance. Finally, Ripley said, according to the account: "Mac, go on ahead and if teams come into the camp have them come out after me."
McClelland, knowing full well he was taking final leave of "one of the best men on earth" left Ripley on the third day out and got to camp about sundown with both feet frozen and eventually had both legs amputated.
McClelland left Dr. Ripley about a half-mile from what is now called Lake Ripley, the story relates. It goes on to say, "His remains have not been, but should be, removed to the cemetery at an early day."