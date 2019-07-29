I used to run around Lake Ripley, covering the four miles in 35 minutes, and finish thinking pretty good about myself, discounting any thoughts about the fact that at Watercade race time the top runners did it in 20 minutes.
Beset by the inroads of aging, my treks at the lake this summer are measured in blocks, not miles, and I come home feeling just plain tired.
I used to encounter all kinds of interesting people on those past circuits of the lake. Saturday on my short walking trip I ran into a golfing pair that stirred memories of my early days in Litch.
I ventured out on the golf course to add a little variety to my walk and settled in for a needed breather on a bench adjacent to the second tee.
A couple of young golfers approached off the first green and pulled drivers from their bag with club heads the size of cantaloupes.
They greeted me cordially. Then, without practice swings, proceeded to wallop 250-yard drives down the middle of the fairway.
I thought back to my early golfing days. Precious few golfers here in the 1950s and 1960s hit drives of 200 yards. Mine topped out at 140 if I was having a really good day.
I was totally unfamiliar with the game of golf when I arrived on the Litchfield scene in the mid-1950s but I quickly found I had settled into a golfing hotbed. Just about every Litchfield business or professional man played the game then, as did tradesmen, teachers and even a handful of farmers, and there was a thriving ladies golfing league playing on our attractive nine hole course.
I got a set of clubs — played at one time, as I recall, 16 days in row — and enjoyed the game immensely. I still recall as one of the highlights of an athletic career of limited achievement the day I broke 50 on the links.
I did get down to the low-40s on occasion on the nine-hole course, but then I got married, had kids and gave up the game for a quarter century or so.
I do remember those Wednesday nights — men’s night at the golf club when the club bar was jammed with golfers. Yes, occasionally at the height of frivolity, imbibing golfers would topple off bar stools, but I still remember with pleasure the overall comraderie of those Wednesday night gatherings, which sort of made you feel good about the community.
When retirement came for me one of my goals was to get back to playing golf regularly and in this vein one of the first things I did was to order a set of new clubs from a sporting goods outlet then operating in Cokato.
What happened, I think, was a portent of my future in golf. The new clubs came and I hurried to the course to try them, only to discover that while I was lefthanded, my new clubs were for righthanded golfers — an error which the enbarrassed people at Cokato quickly corrected.
Anyway, my golfing fortunes steadily went down from there. Instead of scoring in the low-40s on nine, my scores ballooned to the low-60s, and I eventually gave up the game.
It was disturbing to me that on the sun splashed Saturday I was out on the course with a soft breeze, the temperature in the low-80s and the course in beautiful shape, there were very few golfers out.
Fifty years ago in similar weather the course would have been alive with golfers.
I guess golfing participation is down all across the state and nation but our beautifully kept course to me remains a precious community asset.
I hope the city and the golfers do all they can to keep this part of the Litchfield scene operative well into the future, even if it costs we taxpayers a few extra bucks.