I started on the news and sports writing scene at the Independent Review in July of 1957, and we had a good football season that fall — 6-2 under the irrepressible Howie Felt. We lost only to arch-rivals Willmar and Hutch, and I recall after the Hutch loss as we walked off the field Coach Felt arguing with Hutch fans, telling them how lucky they were to win.
Basketball was another story. In the 1957-58 season, we were 1-18 with a win only over neighboring Grove City. Yet, surprisingly I suppose, I remember some good things of that first basketball season here. I remember the hometown feel that prevailed at home basketball games against the likes of Benson, Morris and Monte, all then thriving outstate communities, and the crowds that always showed up for the home games at the old high school with its playing surface raised in front to the fan section.
I remember Coach Jerry Davis, who remains as one of the finest persons I ever encountered in the coaching field, and how, despite a disappointing losing season, he always treated his players with concern and respect.
I remember a few of the names from the team, most of whom were part of the previous football season — Roger Berg, Greg Casey, Ron Hannula, Lyle Working, George Marshall — they gave it their best every game and came close to winning a few.
I do remember well one frigid February night with the temperature close to minus-30, and a ride out to Granite Falls, then a state basketball power, and a 68-27 drubbing. The silent, frigid bus ride from that game remains etched in my memory.
I came out here from a newspaper in Shakopee, a much more placid community than it is now. I went to a small Catholic high school in Chaska, now long-defunct. It was top flight academically, but with absolutely no sports or other extracurricular programs. I was back then intensely interested in sports, and I have always had the belief that in spite of my short stature, I would have been a pretty good high school basketball player, because I was a pretty good shot in the hayloft games around then-intensely-rural Chanhassen.
But puzzling disappointment about delving into the athletic past is that I seem to recall one of the games with Willmar in my early tenure here, Coach Davis decided to go with a slow-down game against the powerful Cardinals. We lost, as I seem to remember, but it was close.
I could not find anywhere in the back pages an account of that game.
At 92, am I starting to lose it and just imagining that game?